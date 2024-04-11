Treasury has released R372m to help municipalities repair and rebuild infrastructure damaged by flooding

The CoGTA Minister said 199 projects had already been approved countrywide to ensure access to essential government facilities for the affected communities.

Many netizens weren’t sold that the money would be used to better the lives of South Africans but believed it was another corruption scheme

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

CoGTA Minister Thembi Nkadimeng said R372m was set aside for countrywide flood relief and rehabilitation programmes. Images: Stock Image and Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The National Treasury has released R372 million from the Municipal Disaster Response Grant (MDRG) to assist municipalities ravaged by floods.

Cogta disperses money for infrastructure repair

According to reliefweb, Cooperative Governance (CoGTA) Minister Thembi Nkadimeng said the money was set aside to aid in urgent repairs, reconstruction, and infrastructure rehabilitation.

“The focus is to ensure access to clean, reliable water and essential government facilities for affected communities.”

During her address in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, on 9 April 2024, the minister also announced that 199 projects across several municipalities in seven provinces had already been approved, with a total allocation of R372 001 000.

According to ZiMOJA, there were 65 projects in KwaZulu-Natal, 36 in the Eastern Cape, 30 in the Western Cape, 29 in Free State, 19 in Mpumalanga, 18 in Limpopo, and two in the North West.

South Africans doubt the validity of projects

Many netizens were not convinced that the money would be used to repair damages but that the corrupt would syphon off the funds.

@DecideDied said:

“ANC Cadres smiling for this payday.”

@kwenaite_t94271 asked:

“Hi @NationalCoGTA. Nothing for Gauteng why? Thank you.”

@TebogoMpunzi commented:

“Yo yo get ready for cake cut.”

Bingza Cibi added:

“Money will be looted by corruptees”

Artur Conde concluded:

“More stealing. Second payment.”

Tshwane EMS saved a woman stuck on a flooded road

In related Briefly News, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink urged residents to avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges.

This was after Tshwane Emergency Services rescued a female driver stuck in her car while travelling on a flooded road in Centurion on 9 April 2024.

Tshwane EMS said while the car was still stuck on the flooded road, the woman was pulled to safety unharmed.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News