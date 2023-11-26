Orlando Pirates legend Papi Khomane and his mother, Rita Khomane, were killed in a horrific car accident

The football club issued a statement last night, expressing sorrow and confirming the tragic incident

Devastated fans are trying to come to terms with the sad news and flooding social media with tributes

Papi Khomane at the African Nations Cup against Tunisia played at Accra, Ghana. Image: Ben Radford and Stock photo

JOHANNESBURG - Former Orlando Pirates defender, Papi Khomane, and his mother, Rita Khomane, lost their lives in a tragic car accident on Saturday.

The heart-wrenching news was officially confirmed by Orlando Pirates Football Club in a solemn statement.

Yster Khomane confirms the accident

The club was informed of the tragic incident by Papi Khomane's father, Yster Khomane, who is also a legendary Orlando Pirates figure, reported SABCNews.

Pirates pays tribute to Papi Khomane

Pirates, in their official statement, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Papi Khomane, who wore the Buccaneer jersey for 150 appearances during his remarkable 9-year career with the club.

The club highlighted that his performances on the field resonated loudly, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of Bucs supporters.

Fans mourn Khomane's death

Football lovers are sharing memories of Papi Khomane's contributions on the field and many mentioned his legacy will continue to echo through Buccaneer's history.

Sim Thwala said:

"The best defender ever during his time in Orlando, very disturbing, awful news may their soul rest in eternal peace.️"

Sharon Titus mentioned:

"Omw this is shocking, condolences to the family. I enjoyed watching him play back in the day and listening to him analyse matches, what a great loss to Khomane family and the Buccaneers.️"

Sphe Ngcobo posted:

"RIP Orlando Pirates legend you will always be remembered on our defence. "

Nthabi Mantwa wrote:

"That is so sad and emotional my condolences to the family and his supporters this is really sad."

Phethile Nkosi added:

"May their souls rest in peace.️

Source: Briefly News