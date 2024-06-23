Orlando Pirates forward Vincent Pule has been linked with a loan transfer move to another club in July

The winger has not enjoyed much game time, having only made three starts for The Sea Robbers last season

Fans have since called for the club to release Pule instead of signing him out on a short-term loan move

Orlando Pirates striker Vincent Pule is looking at a move on loan from Orlando Pirates. Images: @angamjuniorr and @edgar_tsebo

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule has had little play time since Jose Riveiro took over the coaching reigns at the club two seasons ago.

The talented forward might be hopeful of a change in fortune after only three starts for The Sea Robbers last season.

Loan move on the cards for Pule

However, reports have suggested that the winger might find a new temporary home elsewhere, with a possible loan transfer in the offing.

The former Bidvest Wits star was previously linked to moves to serial league winners Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, back into the arms of his former Wits coach, Gavin Hunt.

The South African reported that Pule appeared 57 times for Wits under Hunt, scoring eight times and registering six assists.

Meanwhile, Kick-Off reported the Soweto giants would soon decide whether Pule would go on loan in the new season or choose to remain at the club.

The player, who received a three-year contract extension last year, has been dogged by injuries after signing with the club from The Clever Boys in 2018.

Pule had a sublime start to life in Orlando, scoring 21 goals in his first three seasons, but his fortunes have since dropped.

The arrival of stars such as Patrick Maswanganyi and the promotion of Relebohile Mofokeng compounded the stiff competition for places.

Fans have reacted to the latest news surrounding the player, with many calling for the club to sell him instead.

Briefly News takes a look at a few of the reactions below.

@lwandoooooo wrote:

"Orlando Pirates must just release Vincent Pule, not loan him out. He's done us very well, and we must allow him to go out and get more minutes at another club."

@Constitution_94 said:

"Now release Vincent Pule and Phillip Ndlondlo!"

@edgar_tsebo remarked:

"That Bafana Bafana injury did Vincent Pule dirty. He was never the same after that long injury. He's not a bad player; he will bounce back."

Midfielder Thalente Mbatha set for permanent switch

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that fan favourite Thalente Mbatha was close to signing a permanent contract with Pirates after his January 2024 loan move from SuperSport United.

The 24-year-old star has been in impressive form for AmaBhakabhaka, which has led to fans and former player Bruce Ramokadi calling for a permanent switch.

Source: Briefly News