Goalkeeper Washington Arubi is still waiting to find out his future after the expiration of his contract at SuperSport United at the end of last season

Coach Gavin Hunt has limited options in terms of goalkeepers at the club and could look to the transfer market for a new shot-stopper

Local football fans gave suggestions on social media of where Arubi could play his football next season

Washington Arubi is training with SuperSport United despite being a free agent after his contract at the PSL club expired.

The 38-year-old could be offered a new contract at SuperSport, who rejected the chance to sign Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune.

Washington Arubi is waiting on SuperSport

Arubi is playing the waiting game at SuperSport, according to the tweet below:

A SuperSport United, backroom staff member, told Briefly News that the club is assessing various options that affect its squad while it has been linked with free agent Keagan Dolly.

The source said:

"SuperSport are preparing for next season, including negotiating contracts with their players. Arubi is one of the players the club is looking at regarding contract negotiations while there are talks of bringing in new talent."

SuperSport has limited options in their goalkeeping department after on-loan shot-stopper Ricardo Goss returned to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Fans say Arubi must leave SuperSport United

Local football fans took to social media to suggest new clubs for the veteran goalkeeper, as they believed his time at SuperSport was over.

Tshepiso Playaa Seleho says SuperSport have a plan:

"They are waiting for Khune, obviously."

Manci Diko asked a question:

"Is that up to the coach?"

Tino WekwaMabwe made a request:

"Let him join Marumo, please. If you don't want him."

GB Bizza Van'wanati Baloyi made a suggestion:

"Ofori, he is unemployed."

Sine Themba says Arubi must go:

"Let him go."

Shandre Campbell thanked SuperSport United

As reported by Briefly News, teen winger Shandre Campbell thanked SuperSport United after securing a move to Belgian side Club Brugge.

The 18-year-old attacker enjoyed a breakthrough season at SuperSport last season after working through the academy he joined when he was six.

