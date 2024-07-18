Kaizer Chiefs Announced They Will Face Qatar Side Al Shahaniya in Turkey
- PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs will face Qatar side Al Shahaniya SC in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, 20 July 2024, in Turkey
- The Soweto club has been spending time in Turkey under the watchful eye of new coach Nasreddine Nabi
- Local fans questioned the club on social media as they asked for the results from Amakhosi's previous warm-up matches
During their pre-season trip to Turkey, Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs will face Qatar side Al Shahaniya SC on Saturday, 20 July 2024.
Coach Nasreddine Nabi has been running the rule over the Chiefs squad during their trip to Turkey, and the side is set to get some valuable minutes on the football pitch.
Kaizer Chiefs announced a pre-season match
Chiefs announced their match against Al Shahaniya via their Twitter (X) profile:
According to the club's website, the match against Al Shahaniya will be their third pre-season match, while the previous two results have yet to be confirmed.
The statement read:
"With the team continuing with their pre-season camp and preparations in Turkiye, Amakhosi will play their third practice/friendly match against Qatar's Al Shahaniya SC in Istanbul on Saturday, 20 July."
Fans ask questions
Local Amakhosi fans took to social media to ask why the side has yet to release the results of their previous matches after believing the club has just been spending time on the training pitch.
Motsoane Patrick is confused:
"When did they play? Because they've been running since they arrived in Turkey."
Odwa Fono asked a question:
Third? I mean, what about the results for the first two matches?."
Zee Zweli Khumalo wants to see the match:
"Let them play where we can see them, please."
Fanon Omuniivu Afunaadhula cannot understand rival fans:
"The hate among the fans for rival teams is mind-boggling."
Will Ntshoko Ntsokolo wants updates:
"They lost their first two games but act as if they are cooking something. Tell us the results."
Kaizer Motaung Junior backs Nasreddine Nabi
