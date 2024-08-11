Sekhukhune United Confirmed the Exit of German Coach Peter Hyballa After MTN8 Defeat
- PSL club Sekhukhune United have parted ways with German tactician Peter Hyballa after their 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday, 10 August 2024
- Former coach Lehlohonolo Seema has reportedly been approached to replace Seema while McDonald Makhubedu will be in charge temporarily
- Local football fans expressed their frustration for Sekhukhune over social media, saying the club will suffer relegation this season
Peter Hyballa and Sekhukhune Untied parted ways less than a month after the German coach arrived at the PSL club.
The Limpopo club announced Hyballa's exit after their 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday, 10 August 2024.
Previous reports suggested Sekhukhune players were unhappy with Hyballa during pre-season, while the club said the German left for 'personal' reasons.
Sekhukhune United fired Peter Hyballa
Sekhukhune announced Hyballa's exit in the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
According to a club statement on Twitter (X), Sekhukhune confirmed Hyballa's departure after his future was questioned.
The statement read:
"The coach has submitted his letter of resignation, citing pressing matters of a personal nature. The club has accepted his letter and wishes him well in his future endeavours."
Fans blast Sekhukhune
Local football fans said on social media that Sekhukhune made a mistake in firing Hyball, saying the club has put themselves in danger of being relegated next season.
Bay Nkhwashu asked a question:
"What is wrong with this team?"
Silindile Makhele blasted Sekhukhune:
"Poor management. This team will be relegated at the end of the season. Why can't they be professional?"
King Wakwa Nkomo is sad:
"He was a good coach! A true master tactician."
Mamba Qandayo Ndlhondlho says Sekhukhune made a mistake:
"This team is out of order. They must be relegated."
Matlou Michael says Seema must stay away:
"If this team call Seema back, he must refuse to join them."
Richards Bay FC rehired a former coach
As Briefly News reported, PSL club Richards Bay FC has rehired former coach Brandon Truter after firing Vusumuzi Vilakazi.
Truter previously coached the Natal club in the first division and will now get his chance to lead the side in Mzansi's top-flight.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za