PSL club Sekhukhune United have parted ways with German tactician Peter Hyballa after their 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday, 10 August 2024

Former coach Lehlohonolo Seema has reportedly been approached to replace Seema while McDonald Makhubedu will be in charge temporarily

Local football fans expressed their frustration for Sekhukhune over social media, saying the club will suffer relegation this season

Peter Hyballa and Sekhukhune Untied parted ways less than a month after the German coach arrived at the PSL club.

The Limpopo club announced Hyballa's exit after their 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday, 10 August 2024.

Peter Hyballa has parted ways with Sekhukhune United after less than a month at the club. Image: Hyballap.

Source: Instagram

Previous reports suggested Sekhukhune players were unhappy with Hyballa during pre-season, while the club said the German left for 'personal' reasons.

Sekhukhune United fired Peter Hyballa

Sekhukhune announced Hyballa's exit in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a club statement on Twitter (X), Sekhukhune confirmed Hyballa's departure after his future was questioned.

The statement read:

"The coach has submitted his letter of resignation, citing pressing matters of a personal nature. The club has accepted his letter and wishes him well in his future endeavours."

Fans blast Sekhukhune

Local football fans said on social media that Sekhukhune made a mistake in firing Hyball, saying the club has put themselves in danger of being relegated next season.

Bay Nkhwashu asked a question:

"What is wrong with this team?"

Silindile Makhele blasted Sekhukhune:

"Poor management. This team will be relegated at the end of the season. Why can't they be professional?"

King Wakwa Nkomo is sad:

"He was a good coach! A true master tactician."

Mamba Qandayo Ndlhondlho says Sekhukhune made a mistake:

"This team is out of order. They must be relegated."

Matlou Michael says Seema must stay away:

"If this team call Seema back, he must refuse to join them."

Richards Bay FC rehired a former coach

As Briefly News reported, PSL club Richards Bay FC has rehired former coach Brandon Truter after firing Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

Truter previously coached the Natal club in the first division and will now get his chance to lead the side in Mzansi's top-flight.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News