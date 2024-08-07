Despite being at Sekhukhune United for a short time, players are reportedly unsettled by new coach Peter Hybala

The German tactician could leave the club and be replaced by former coach Lehlohonolo Seema ahead of next season

Local football fans reacted on social media, saying the Sekhukhune players should listen to Hybala due to his experience in Europe

Players at Sekhukhune United are reportedly unhappy with new coach Peter Hybala, which could lead to the German leaving the club shortly after joining them.

The Limpopo side could welcome former coach Lehlohonolo Seema back after reports suggesting the players have yet to accept the German.

Sekhukhune appointed Hybala in July 2024, but the coach could leave the club before the start of the new season.

Sekhukhune United players are unsettled

Sekhukhune players are not happy with Hybala, according to the tweet below:

According to a FARPost source, Sekhukhune players have yet to accept the new coach's tactics, while other reports suggest the club are keen to keep the German tactician.

The source said:

"It's becoming increasingly a problem. The players are genuinely unhappy because of the nature of the coach. There's a fear that he'll lose the dressing room before the season starts."

Fans blast Sekhukhune players

Local football fans blasted Sekhukhune's players on social media, saying they should appreciate having a coach with European experience.

Sabelo Rijhoberto Tick-tock Mabuza says Sekhukhune players must accept Hybala:

"The guy means business. The players are poor; that's why they see him like that."

Mankone Tisane said the players have a plan:

"So it's that players can sabotage a coach."

Arthur Mogapi backs Hybala:

"The players need to adjust to new modern football systems and formations; otherwise, the team will always play to be in the top 8 or be midtable. He coached in Holland Eredivisie at NAC BREDA and in Germany. A much higher level than in the PSL."

Chessman Lebaks said the players must accept Hybala:

"They want a low-block coach like Truter. They are not used to his training sessions."

Francis David J Mapholi blasted local players:

"SA players are spoilt, man."

