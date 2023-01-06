Musa Khuwula has taken to his Twitter account and revealed that Lerato Kganyago's hotel is drowning in debt

According to the Twitter account, Lerato's 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa Hotel owes the municipality over R200 000

After seeing Musa's tweet, the radio and TV personality also took to her social media platforms to respond

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a bill on Twitter, proving that Lerato Kganyago's hotel, 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa Hotel, owes R234 000 in municipal bills.

Musa dared the media personality to come forward and explain the bill and why it has not been paid.

Lerato has since taken to her Instagram stories to clear her name. She said she is no longer the owner of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa Hotel, revealing that she removed herself as a member of the hotel a few months ago. She added:

"I decided to focus on my other businesses. It's 2023 he must get over me. I know I bring him views."

Social media users have since reacted to Musa's tweet. @Just_RoZay commented:

"Why are you always fighting Lerato, we all have bills tlheng. Fight over other things but that bill can stand on for 6 months and can stand on for years with an arrangement"

@FeloDibakoane wrote:

"Lerato must find the agent who is dealing with her account and deal with the company. Surely he/she got too excited to have a celebrity's account on the book people owe a lot more than 2O0k, just because it is Lerato it has to get known"

