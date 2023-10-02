The fight between Lerato Kganyago's husband, Thami Ndlala, and his landlord Feizal Logart has taken a nasty turn

Logart, who owns Urban Mountain, wants the businessman's company 12 on Hillel Hotel and Spa gone from his property

Ndlala demanded Feizal reimburse him for the renovations he did on the property, whereas the landlord said that it was a ploy to hijack the property

Thami Ndlala has landed in hot water over the property his business 12 on Hillel Hotel and Spa occupies.

Lerato Kganyago's husband Thami Ndlala Mired in Rental Drama With Landlord Over Northcliff Property

Thami and landlord's fight takes a nasty turn

According to ZiMoja, Thami Ndlala, the husband of media personality Lerato Kganyago, sought the help of armed security guards when he and his landlord faced off.

The landlord in question, Feizal Logart, who owns Urban Mountain, went to court to have Ndlala's company 14 on Hillel Hotel and Spa evicted from his property.

When Ndlala refused to leave, he allegedly went to the premises with guards, eight in total, and they were carrying guns.

Why Ndlala refuses to vacate the property

The news publication further reported that Ndlala spent millions on renovations, but Logart argued that he did that illegally.

While Logart demands that Ndlala pay him the rental of over R400K, which is in arrears, Ndlala, in his defence, stated that he had no means to pay the rent when he was busy with renovations of close to R1.3 million.

Ndlala demanded Feizal reimburse him for the renovations he did on the property, whereas the landlord stated in the court papers that it was a ploy to hijack the property.

On the allegation that Ndlala's guards harassed him, Logart is seeking help from the court, but Ndlala denied any harassment and wants Logart to prove that he was indeed harassed.

Lerato Kganyago on those unpaid municipal bills

Businesswoman and DJ, Lerato Kganyago responded to claims by Musa Khuwula that her hotel was drowning in debt.

According to the Twitter blogger, Lerato's 14 on Hillel Villa and Spa Hotel allegedly owed the municipality over R200 000.

Kganyago said she had to focus on her other businesses and also told Musa to lay off her.

Ndlala and Faizel tussel over rental

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thami Ndlala was served an eviction notice from Logart over the property in Northcliffm Johannesburg, home to his hotel and spa.

At the time of the reporting, Ndlala allegedly was in R200K arrears as he missed three months, worth of rent.

