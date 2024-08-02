Famous sangoma now turned DJ Gogo Skhotheni stunned in her gorgeous hourglass body on social media

The video of the reality TV star dancing, showing off her BBL, was posted online by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to Gogo Skhotheni's new body

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans are stunned by Gogo Skhotheni's new body. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni's new banging body had many fans choking on their saliva ever since she shared some clips and pictures of it after her surgery.

Gogo Skhotheni continues to show off her stunning BBL

It's safe to say that many netizens love the new Gogo Skhotheni more than the old one before her BBL and Liposuction surgeries.

Recently, the famous Gobela now-turned-DJ, who opened up about her son's health struggles in March 2024, stunned many netizens on social media with her new dancing video, showing off her BBL.

The clip of the star was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Gogo Skhotheni showing off her new BBL."

Watch the video below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Gogo Skhotheni's BBL

Many netizens had mixed reactions regarding Gogo Skhotheni's new stunning body. See some of the comments below:

@TwaRSA26 commented:

"Who knew we would live to witness slay queen sangomas."

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"All these sangomas are becoming slay queens now yoh."

@TebogoTheScribe questioned:

"Do the ancestors like it when their vessel is tweaking her body with cosmetic procedures?"

@ronaldanele commented:

"Ever since she bought it, she's everywhere."

@Melo_Malebo mentioned:

"She’s so pretty."

@bad_option88 replied:

"While she's still drinking castle milky stout that BBL means nothing."

@Sifisov1 responded:

"The ancestors will reject her."

Cyan Boujee gets candid about BBL surgeries

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee made headlines once again following reports of her upcoming body modification that requires surgery. The influencer is not new to the BBL controversy. She has undergone several procedures for the sake of beauty.

Many people shared their opinions after Cyan Boujee opened up about the procedure she would do and her plans for more procedures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News