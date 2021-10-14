South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza has been hot on the campaigning trail for the municipal elections

Mabuza was trying to garner votes for the African National Congress and told residents of QwaQwa in the Free State to vote ANC again

Some residents stated that they are no longer happy with the ruling party and even told Mabuza about all the issues the communities have been having

QWAQWA - Deputy President David Mabuza'a campaign efforts did not go as well as he may have wished when he visited the community of QwaQwa in the Free State.

Mabuza encouraged residents to vote for the African National Congress in the upcoming municipal elections because the ruling party delivered freedom to the people.

Deputy President David Mabuza was in QwaQwa campaigning on behalf of the African National Congress. Image: GCIS

He rallied support for the ruling party by reminding people of QwaQwa that they should never desert the ANC because the current ANC is the same organisation that was led by the late Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, reports News24.

During a Q&A session with community members, an elderly woman told Mabuza that she has always been an avid supporter of the ruling party but she has now lost hope.

She told Mabuza that after elections are said and done the people campaigning in communities disappear and never come back to the communities they made promises to. She then said that she was speaking for herself and asked the ANC to stop betraying them and help her community.

SowetanLIVE reports that Mabuza was met with more grievances from the community who said that they have been struggling with water supply for the past 20 years.

Mabuza asked the ward councillor to account for why community members had not had water for so long. He also promised community members that we would return to the area with officials that will address all the issues they have raised.

