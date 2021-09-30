South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza said he harbours firm intentions to re-run for his position at the next ANC elective conference

Mabuza, during a recent door to door campaign visit in Tshwane, said he will only run for the post if he has the party's blessing to do so

South Africans have expressed different views around his stance, many notably urging Mabuza to place his priorities elsewhere

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Deputy President David Mabuza has announced his intention to run for his position at the 55th African National Congress (ANC) national elective conference in December next year.

Mabuza said he will not impose himself and that his bid for the hot seat will only take off provided he has the blessing of the party's delegates, according to SABC News.

David Mabuza says he will run for the Deputy President position if he gets the ANC's blessing next year. Image: GCIS.

Source: UGC

The deputy president, who was recently on a walkabout at the Kroonstad Waste Water Treatment Works in his capacity as the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Water and Sanitation, is currently on the campaign trail in Mamelodi, east of Tshwane.

With the important local polls fast approaching, Mabuza committed to resolving the sewage spillages at the Kroonstad plant, which has not been functioning in over a year, resulting in raw sewage spilling into the Vaal River.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

However, amid a door to door voter campaign drive on Thursday, 30 September, the ANC politician reiterated his stance on running for the deputy president position, for which he again said he will not impose himself.

As expected, many curious onlookers took to social media to express their opinion around Mabuza's sentiments, although he has fallen out of favour in some quarters due to his "lack of proactiveness".

Most South Africans urge Mabuza to go off

Briefly News went down the comments on Twitter to bring readers all the reactions to the deputy president's remarks.

@JohnNkosijohn3 said:

"Let Mabuza forget about being a deputy and presidency. His unity card has cost him dearly. He must prepare to sell out or be sold."

@RajenNaidoo12 wrote:

"After he gets elected he can work on bringing the healthcare in SA up to the Russian standard so that he doesn't have to spend half the year there."

@TellUnknown commented:

"He is already cooking branches these chaps must stop saying if elected by branches. He has been cooking them since when he was Mpumalanga premier. We not stupid."

@Rudzani_cogitat offered:

"His base in Mpumalanga is eroded. Now the markets don't want him anymore."

Lack of service delivery a problem of dysfunctional municipalities, says Mabuza

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that dysfunctional municipalities are a well-documented issue for communities in all nine provinces of South Africa.

Corruption, maladministration and mismanagement are among a plethora of problems facing these parastatals. Mabuza said these municipalities are to blame for service delivery failures and crumbling infrastructure.

He visited the Northern Cape to assess the contamination of the Vaal River – which flows through Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State – from sewage and other sources, SABC News reported.

Mabuza said the government needs to be more responsive to avoid service delivery protests amid a recent housing protest in Lichtenburg, North West, where two trucks and a bakkie were set alight.

"We are in a democratic state, and it’s the rights of citizens to demonstrate their feelings," said Mabuza, according to eNCA.

Source: Briefly.co.za