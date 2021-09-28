Recent media reports indicate that South Africa will need investments of up to R3.2 trillion ($215 billion) to fight climate change

According to reports, Mzansi is already feeling the effects of this global scourge especially considering the water shortages in some parts of the country

A recent study discovered that cities such as Kenya, Ethiopia and Mzansi will feel the effects come 2050 considering the fact that Cape Town nearly ran out of water in 2018

The latest media reports indicate that South Africa will need money in the region of R3.2 trillion to combat the effects of climate change. Mzansi will not need to combat the global scourge, but to actually cope with climate changes and those cities include Kenya and Ethiopia by the year 2050.

News24 has it that these aforementioned countries will need staggering amounts of money in terms of investments.

It is also reported that the African continent is the fastest urbanised continent which makes it the most badly hit by this global issue. The publication reports that the Coalition for Urban Transitions, a body that consults with many governments regarding economic developments and climate change among other topics, released the findings.

Coalition for Urban Transitions released its report on Monday

The entity made it clear that "Africa’s urban development is likely to confront unprecedented biophysical risks."

In a more detailed report, the group said:

"Three pillars will be crucial for low-carbon, climate-resilient urban development: compact urban growth, connected infrastructure, and clean technologies."

The Cape Town-based website also indicated that in recent years, unusually strong cyclones have struck the continent’s southeast coast, droughts have parched southern Africa, and floods, as well as landslides, have plagued the Horn of Africa.

At the same time, the Mother City was affected as it nearly ran out of the world’s most precious resource, water, in 2018.

On the dame topic, Business Day published an article that trillions of dollars in investment will be required all over the continent. The entity added:

“Mobilising finance at scale will necessitate that the regulatory and financial frameworks and policies are reformed rapidly to unlock investment in cities.”

The post reads:

@Whipped-Crim said:

“Is this including or excluding the cadres' cut?”

@Kele said:

“I was gonna say here we go again.”

@Colbeer2 said:

“Shacks, public schools, public hospitals, housing, sanitation, water, roads, police, tourism ....I can mention more issues that are more important than climate change.”

@Independ9461 said:

“So first it was global warming, then draught, now flooding and snow and when it get confusing than it climate change. Live us alone, let us do our thing, keep your trillions & watch & see if we will die. Germany & US had a bad winter because the green energy didn't work in the snow.”

@NtataRori said:

“I believe climate change is more of an economical matter although it is basically an environmental crisis in nature, therefore the economically disadvantaged are to bear the brunt the most.”

World News Day: Briefly News joins calls to highlight climate change crisis

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that there has been much excitement in the Briefly News newsroom as the publication has been recognised as one of the many local and international publications supporting this year's World News Day on Tuesday, 28 September.

Among a long list of prestigious publications such as The Washington Post, Reuters and AFP to name a few, Briefly News' sister websites, Nigeria's Legit.ng, Kenya's Tuko.co.ke and Ghana's Yen.com.gh also joined the initiative, brought to you by the World Editors Forum (WEF) and The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF).

Locally, publications such as News24, Daily Maverick, Sunday Times, The Sowetan, The Citizen, Mail & Guardian, Vrye Weekblad, DispatchLive and Caxton Local Media also joined the initiative to spread climate change awareness.

Source: Briefly.co.za