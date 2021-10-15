Covid19: South Africa Reportedly Looking Into Vaccine Booster Shots

The MAC recommends that those with a weakened immune system receive an additional vaccination dose

The booster shot is recommended to be given after a certain period of time when the effects of the initial doses begin to wear off

Reports have advised that individuals on treatment for autoimmune conditions should consider getting the booster shot

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

KIMBERLEY - An additional vaccination dose has been recommended for those suffering from a weakened immune system. The advice was given by the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid19 vaccines, according to a recent statement update by Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla.

The details and purpose of the Covid19 booster shot have been offered by Johns Hopkins Medicine as they explain it as a dose taken after a person has received all their primary doses.

The booster shot is advised to be administered after a specific duration of time when the effects of the original doses begin to decline.

South Africa may soon introduce booster shots in its fight against the Covid19 pandemic. Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The jab has also been suggested for individuals currently on treatment for autoimmune conditions, such as haematological or immune malignancies.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In a recent statement, Phaahla expressed a desire by certain healthcare workers who received their doses through the Sisonke Study to be considered for the Covid19 booster shot.

The recommendation by the Committee is that the dose is administered with the approval and supervision of a medical doctor.

Covid19: Children over 12 can now get vaccinated in SA, Mzansi does not seem on board

In other Covid19-related news, Briefly News reported that children between the ages of 12 and 17 can get the Covid 19 vaccine in South Africa, says Minister of Health Joe Phaahla.

The announcement was made on Friday during a pressing briefing by the Department of Health to update the country on the pandemic. The Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) will open for registration for children on Wednesday, 20 October.

Briefly News shared the news of the Department of Health's latest announcement on Facebook. Here are some of the reactions from our readers:

Linah Mohahla commented:

"Me and my family we serve God, not vaccine."

Joel Yvonne commented:

"The way I suffered after getting the jab, I don't think I ready to let my kids suffer. My uncle went blind after he got vaccinated."

Dinah Elizabeth commented:

"I don't think I can risk my 3 kids' life like that, only God will protect them. The pain I went through for 2 days, imagine my 3 angels."

Source: Briefly.co.za