A TikTok video took netizens on a scenic drive through a Zimbabwean estate, offering glimpses of the stunning mansions

The clip, viewed 465,000 times, unveils opulent homes and challenging perceptions about Zimbabwe

Those familiar with the area encouraged viewers to explore the country firsthand, to see its true beauty

A video of beautiful houses in Zimbabwe impressed TikTok users. Image: @maktash

A woman took social media users on a virtual tour of Shawasha Hills in Zimbabwe.

Woman shows lux estate in Zimbabwe

The footage, captured from a car ride, treats viewers to a glimpse of the stunning mansions that adorn the estate.

The video not only displays the architectural marvels but also reveals the wealth and opulence hidden within Zim's borders.

SA impressed by gorgeous Zimbabwean homes

South Africans on TikTok loved seeing the neighbouring country's affluent neighbourhood that broke down negative stereotypes.

The video posted by @maktash was a hit and amassed close to half a million views within days.

Watch the video below:

Netizens encourage travelling to Zimbabwe

Those in the know shared insights about the neighbourhood and urged viewers to explore Zimbabwe firsthand to truly appreciate the beauty of Shawasha Hills.

See some of the comments below:

@user9911979636667 wrote:

"Sandton ya Zimbabwe."

@leistung_h_z stated:

"It's Shawasha Hills Estate."

@sirndzu mentioned:

"I’ve always said this to my fellow South Africans, if you’ve not been to Zim you won’t know how beautiful that place is!"

@mvelokababa19 shared:

"You just showed my parents house but now I am in Dubai. You just made me miss home."

@1ndaboi asked:

"Government officials or people that have benefitted from government contracts or mining?"

@Sweetnessbontle noted:

"I was in Zim last year in November I wouldn’t mind going back again. "

@KHOZA_N added:

"Well done Zim people you are doing a great job. Keep building big houses. We wish you all the best. "

