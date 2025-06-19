American music producer DJ Khaled recently showed his support for Mzansi's local football club, Mamelodi Sundowns

The 49-year-old global sensation posted a video showing his love for Masandawana, which went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip on social media

DJ Khaled showed love to Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo by Julia Beverly and Manny Hernandez

Source: Getty Images

Halala! Mamelodi Sundowns FC keeps soaring high as they are now recognised globally. An American star recently showed love for the South African local team for their impressive gameplay.

Recently, the 49-year-old award-winning music producer, DJ Khaled, showed his support for Masandawana after winning against Ulsan HD FC at the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

An online user @RocNationSI posted a video of the star congratulating the team on their victory against the South Korean professional football club.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to DJ Khaled's shoutout

Shortly after the American star gave his shoutout, many Mzansi netizens had a lot to say, flooding the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MokwadiMo said:

"I want to see you wearing that T-shirt."

@easysativa asked:

"When are you gonna stop holding that tee and actually rock it? @djkhaled."

@SD_theNerd responded:

"Why he always holding the shirt in these promo not wearing it?"

@snyman_6 replied:

"How many times must we tell you to get the latest kit @Masandawana give him while you’re still in the USA."

@BonnieMaj2 commented:

"He didn't even attend our game, but he holds our kit from 3 seasons ago as if...This has to stop."

@RayMaboya mentioned:

"Expected this a lot earlier...but I guess it's never too late."

@Jay_Mzulu stated:

"Shout out to Khaled, he's been consistent, but I'm gonna need Jay-Z to chat to us now as well. Thanks."

@IamShadyMxo wrote:

"Ekse @RocNation @Masandawana @PUMASouthAfrica @djkhaled if this guy is not going to wear the Sundowns jersey then he can stop, we don't even need his gawd damn endorsement. This is getting ridiculous at this point haw!"

Mamelodi Sundowns won their FIFA Club World Cup match. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cardoso explains how weather delay helped Sundowns

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, Cardoso stated that there were both positive and negative aspects to the weather delay. The Portuguese manager confirmed that the delay helped the Pretoria giants prepare better tactically after Ulsan made a surprising change in their tactical approach with their line-up.

The former Nantes gaffer, who has rated leading Sundowns at the Club World Cup as one of the high points of his career, mentioned that stopping the warm-up affected their rhythm, which was the only negative side of the delay for his team.

“The delay of the game had good things and bad things,” said Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso.

Cardoso confirms the exit of Sundowns star

Briefly News previously reported that ahead of the clash against Ulsan HD, Cardoso confirmed that a Mamelodi Sundowns star would be leaving the club this summer.

The former Esperance of Tunisia coach admitted that the club management opted against taking the option in the player's contract.

Source: Briefly News