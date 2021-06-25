Government Insists Black Coffee Was Not Paid for Boosting Tourism in Durban

The Department of Tourism says that they didn't pay Black Coffee a cent for him to come and promote Durban

In order to give the city a boost in terms of visits, the department invited Black Coffee to collaborate with them

Black Coffee's booking prices are very expensive and taxpayers were concerned that their funds were used for this

The promotional component of involving celebrities in government programs makes sense in theory, but it frequently raises doubts among taxpayers, particularly when it comes to the cost paid to celebrities.

DJ Black Coffee, Nkosinathi Maphumulo, is collaborating with the eThekwini municipality to assist improve Durban tourism both locally and globally.

On Wednesday, the Durban Tourism Vignette was unveiled at Max's Lifestyle Lounge in the heart of Umlazi township.

With most of the collaboration centred on visiting Durban during the winter season, the city is counting on the city's warm weather and bright skies, which many other areas envy throughout the winter months.

Department of Tourism says that Black Coffee was not paid for his contribution

Philip Sithole, a municipal official, made it quite clear that one of the world's most famous DJs is not being compensated for his services. The event booking fee charged by Black Coffee is not cheap.

Government officials and the general public are well aware of the pandemic's impact on the local tourism economy. Celebrity-driven initiatives have been criticised, as the money paid for their influence might have been utilized to support a variety of organizations.

