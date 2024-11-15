Die Hard: Christmas movie or not? Why it is still up for debate

The holiday season always entails joy, Christmas decorations, presents, movies, and songs. Whenever the season is close, heated debates pop up on movies considered Christmas movies. Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Some ask. Fans and critics weigh in as the controversy continues, fueling a lively discussion that refuses to die hard.

Covers of Die Hard movie. Photo: @DieHardMovies on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Die Hard was released in July 1988 and had subsequent sequels. It was directed by John McTiernan and written by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, and it starred Bruce Willis as its leading actor. According to Timeout, it is rated as one of the top 50 Christmas movies, while others see it as an action movie. This argument cuts across fans, filmmakers, the movie's actors, and screenwriters.

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not?

The Die Hard Christmas movie debate started in 1988 when the movie was released. Its plot is about John McClane, a New York City police officer who tries to save his estranged wife and others who terrorists took hostage during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

One side of the argument states it is an action movie filled with violence, while the other group proposes it is a Christmas movie. Many views have been held for years, and film historian and author of Christmas in the Movies, Jeremy Arnold, said it is a Christmas movie on CNN on 23 December 2023. He said:

It begins as the most common type of Christmas movie, which is some form of dysfunctional or estranged family trying to reconcile on Christmas... There are references to Christmas throughout the whole movie... The dialogue, the visuals, and the soundtrack, the sound effects. It's a violent movie...but cheerful and joyful which connects it to the season too.

Facts about Die Hard movies. Photo: @DieHardMovies (modified by author)

Source: Original

Die Hard movies

Below are Bruce Willis' Die Hard franchises as published on Amazon over the years, including their year of release:

S/N Franchise title Year of release 1 Die Hard 1988 2 Die Hard 2 1990 3 Die Hard with a Vengeance 1995 4 Live Free or Die Hard 2007 5 A Good Day to Die Hard 2013

Is the Die Hard movie considered a Christmas movie?

Some consider it a Christmas movie, while others disagree. Here are some points to prove that Die Hard is not a Christmas movie.

The movie does not focus on traditional holiday symbols or themes;

It premiered in July, not December;

Die Hard promotes action, fight scenes, and violence, contrasting with Christmas movies' emphasis on love, joy, family, and giving;

promotes action, fight scenes, and violence, contrasting with Christmas movies' emphasis on love, joy, family, and giving; The Christmas setting does not impact the storyline, meaning the plot would have worked in any other season.

Why do people call Die Hard a Christmas movie?

a Christmas movie? Some people see it as Bruce Willis' Christmas movie for the following reasons:

The entire story unfolds on Christmas Eve. Die Hard starts on Christmas Eve, with John McClane arriving at LAX with a gift. He joins his wife's holiday party, where the chaos ensues;

starts on Christmas Eve, with John McClane arriving at LAX with a gift. He joins his wife's holiday party, where the chaos ensues; The Nakatomi Plaza heist relies on Christmas distractions because Hans Gruber's plan would not work without the holiday.

Christmas decorations, presents, music, and traditions are prominently featured throughout the movie.

Even a Santa hat appeared in the movie. This occurs when John sends Tony's body down to Hans in an elevator. Tony wore a Santa hat with the "Now I have a machine gun. Ho, ho, ho" message on his shirt;

John McClane fights to save his family and their Christmas celebrations; He also learns Christmas' true meaning and family's importance;

The movie ends with a rare Los Angeles snowfall;

McClane's wife is named Holly, which is Christmas-related.

Die Hard franchise covers. Photo: @DieHardMovies on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Die Hard has become a holiday viewing tradition, with millions watching it yearly. DISH Network's stats reveal that 1.3 million watched it on Christmas Eve in 2016, surpassing Home Alone, The Santa Claus, and Miracle on 34th Street.

How many times is Christmas mentioned in Die Hard?

The word "Christmas" is mentioned 18 times in the Die Hard script, surpassing other notable words like explode, mentioned four times; hard, mentioned 11 times; shoot, mentioned 12 times; kill, mentioned 13; blood, mentioned 13 times; and die, mentioned five times.

How many Christmas songs are in the movie Die Hard?

It features a festive soundtrack with four Christmas songs and eight other holiday tunes. As published on Radio Times, the songs include:

Let It Snow!

Winter Wonderland

Christmas in Hollis by Run-DMC (now considered a Christmas classic)

(now considered a Christmas classic) Jingle Bells

How many people believe Die Hard is a Christmas movie?

A 2023 survey by YouGov found that 39% of Americans consider it a Christmas movie. However, 50% disagree.

Actor Bruce Willis and German actor Sebastian Koch on 4 February 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Anita Bugge/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Who said Die Hard is a Christmas movie?

Die Hard's director, John McTiernan, and screenwriter, Steven E. de Souza, affirm the film's Christmas status. But was Die Hard made as a Christmas movie? No. As published on YouTube, McTiernan told the American Film Institute in 2020:

We hadn't intended it to be a Christmas movie, but the joy that came from it is what turned it into a Christmas movie.

Who said Die Hard is not a Christmas movie?

Bruce Willis declared it was not a Christmas movie at his 2018 Comedy Central roast. In a YouTube video, he said 'Die Hard is not a Christmas movie'.

Question: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The answer depends on the audience's age, Christmas beliefs, and choice of how they celebrate Christmas. Aside from this debate, the movie is a classic, and it should be on your watch list during the Christmas season.

READ ALSO: Top 20 list of shows like Snowfall you can binge watch

As published on Briefly.co.za, the popular FX original series Snowfall wrapped its last season in April 2023, and some die-hard fans are heartbroken.

Many viewers seek to continue the intriguing series or want other shows like Snowfall to fill the gap. You can binge-watch numerous past and present great shows to get your fill of crime, drama, and suspense. Discover other shows similar to Snowfall.

Source: Briefly News