A content creator showed how she got rid of a cockroach infestation using simple household ingredients

Her homemade spray solution consisted of washing powder, Dettol disinfectant, and water, which proved lethal to the pests

Many social media users were shocked by the number of dead insects shown in the viral video that accumulated over a million views

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One woman shared a clip showing how she got rid of the cockroach infestation in her home. Images: @Mai&BabaChichi

Source: Facebook

A woman has gone viral after sharing a simple yet effective method to eliminate cockroach infestations using everyday household items. Content creator @Mai&BabaChichi, known for sharing personal content and helpful household hacks, posted a video showing her homemade cockroach-killing solution that quickly garnered over a million views.

In the viral clip, the content creator shows multiple areas of her home where dead cockroaches litter the floor of her kitchen and lounge. She then reveals the simple solution she used to combat the pests:

"So it's three teaspoons of washing powder, any washing powder, three teaspoons of Dettol disinfectant, and a cup of water, mix and spray it, and the cockroaches will go."

The video shows the aftermath of using her homemade insecticide, with more than a handful of dead insects scattered across her floors.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook clip below.

The science behind the hack

Dettol contains chloroxylenol, which makes up 4.8% of the mixture, along with pine oil, isopropanol, castor oil, soap, and water. The combination with soap creates a deadly formula for insects like cockroaches.

Scientific research suggests that soap blocks pores in insects' bodies, leading to suffocation. When mixed with disinfectants like Dettol, the solution becomes even more effective at eliminating these persistent pests. However, it's worth noting that Dettol products should be used with caution, as they can be toxic to certain animals, particularly cats, who cannot fully metabolise phenolic compounds.

One woman shared a clip showing a simple hack to get rid of cockroaches. Images: Mai&BabaChichi

Source: Facebook

South Africans react to cockroach hack

@Evening Star gushed:

"Yasis. She got them all😭😭"

@Marco Witbooi commented:

"Yaibo... Looks like you never clean at all!"

@Bradly Adams advised:

"Try cleaning once in a while, it usually helps."

@Tar Stillo warned:

"If it's killing them, imagine what it's doing to you."

@Phadiel Mitchell remarked:

"Yoh! You had a lot of animals... Lol!"

@Rosaline Pillay Clark suggested:

"Dettol may be step one, BUT if you do not have pets, please consider mixing equal parts Borax and crushed sweet corn flakes to prevent further infestation. Place this mixture in small amounts under your kitchen sink and in one or two cupboards. You will see the infestation end!"

@Ivan Taurijo exclaimed:

"Jesus, how many were in your house... Let's start there."

Other viral household hacks

In another article, Briefly News reported about a man who created his own Apple Pencil Pro alternative at home. His DIY hack saved him thousands of rands using items easily found around the house.

reported about a man who created his own Apple Pencil Pro alternative at home. His DIY hack saved him thousands of rands using items easily found around the house. A woman shared on TikTok how a simple food ingredient could attract abundance when used in the home. Her Sunday mopping ritual sparked a heated debate with over 700 comments from conflicted South Africans.

Briefly News also covered how internet users became intrigued by a woman's hack to get rid of dark armpits. Viewers flooded the comments section asking for the name and price of the special soap featured in her viral demonstration.

Source: Briefly News