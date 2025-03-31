A lady took to the socials to share the difficulties she was having with putting together some furniture

The boxes housing the components aren't the most intimidating looking, but the instructions looked very confusing

South Africans were laughing with the woman through her pain and shared their struggles with assembling such complex things

A woman had SA giggling after sharing her furniture assembly fumbles. Images: _asisipho.n/ TikTok, HAKINMHAN

A woman had the internet amused when she shared her furniture assembly struggles. South Africans knew the pain all too well and shared their experiences with the furniture brand the lady bought from. The boxes she shared looked like the project would take some time. Things got dicey after she shared the instructions she needed.

Proceed with caution

TikTokker _asisipho.n shared a clip of herself struggling to push the boxes at first. She then opened one of the boxes and took out some of the components. The pieces were small, and the instructions looked quite intimidating. Many screws were needed for a specific part of the furniture while other parts had to be assembled.

See the video below:

All done

The lady finished putting together the smaller shelves and the piece of furniture started to materialise. The small drawer was done with all the parts in place. Outside of assembling small yet complex pieces of furniture, the TikTokker enjoys a good life. One clip shows her making a healthy drink for skin care purposes.

The TikTokker enjoys sharing her life with the world. Image: Tom Werner

The lifestyle content that the woman loves to post is based on her outfits and what she gets up to daily. Some clips show off her nails and beauty-related experiences.

South Africans were entertained by the lady's issues and shared their furniture construction woes.

Read the comments below:

NikeziweM shared:

"Don’t put any wet items on those dressers. I put a cup of cold drink and regretted it 😩 It swelled up and started flaking and I couldn’t return it to Decofurn because it was my fault."

Thaps said:

"I had to pay R400 to get my TV stand assembled 😭😭 I thought I could do it by myself."

Bonnzy M mentioned:

"Babe that's all I did today. Started over 10 times coz adding on the wrong side what what 😭"

Serenade commented:

"This is like buying a meal and they give you ingredients... I never understood self assembling furniture."

Vanessa kn posted:

"Ma’am I had to buy tools and it took me a whole week to finish both pedestals. That’s how I learnt to pay the assembling fee."

Malwande Yolwa Nqenq shared:

"Till today my TV stand doors are still not attached coz waaaw 😩"

BraidsbyNtomby commented:

"Exactly how my wardrobe arrived 😭 I was excited coming back from work. Only to find out that I have to do it myself."

