The woman has a flair for the beauty industry and frequently shares vids about her make-up and other products she uses

South Africans praised the lady on her newfound venture and wished her the best on her business journey

Mzansi was stunned when a woman had to pay R80,000 for her salon furniture order from China. Images: nakho_mahola

A woman shared her business expansion plans with Mzansi by showing off the furniture she ordered from China and shared that she had to pay a whopping R80,000 in customs fees. South Africans were stunned that she had to pay that much.

The price of success

The furniture was delivered in large boxes on a trailer in a clip posted by TikTokker nakho_mahola. In the rest of the clip, the lady can be seen dancing a bit and smiling from ear to ear. South Africans were curious about how much the shipment cost and some were shocked by the price.

A thing for beauty

The TikTokker loves beauty and her own. Her account is filled with videos of her covering some popular topics found on social media. Some of the content she shares revolves around lifestyle content with one clip showing viewers how she spent her valentines day. Other clips show her displaying the different wigs she sells.

The lady who ordered the furniture has a big passion for beauty and sells wigs. Image: Cat Gwynn

Other posts highlight her passion for beauty. A couple of her clips show her trying on different wigs and different hairstyles. She didn't share the price of the new furniture but did so when one of the commenters asked how much it was. When responding to the question, the commenter said:

"Yho, all the best with the new saloon 🥰"

Many more commenters complimented the lady for her achievement.

Thabethe🤎🌻 said:

"I know the shipping and customs where not friendly."

boitumelomotsa1 mentioned:

"Hurry up and do unboxing, haibo why China? So curious🥰"

nevertheless_apparel asked:

"Can you please do a video explaining the whole process sisi wam? 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Kha_nyie3 commented:

"Nakhoza maarn🥰🥰🥰Living in your answered prayers era babes❤️❤️ So proud of you sthandwa ❤️"

kia shared:

"Chomie please show us if you finish unboxing."

Black_Woman01 said:

"Oh Nakho I love witnessing your growth mama🥺"

Shayla mentioned:

"Keep up the good work Ntombi 🙌🏾🥰"

