SA Is Impressed by Woman’s Budget-Friendly China Stock Package, Sparks a Buzz

One woman stunned the online community with her latest business venture and she took to social media to show it off.

SA amazed by woman China stock package

The footage was shared by TikTok user @bossup_ecademy where one could see the lady arriving to pick up her package.

@bossup_ecademy revealed that the lady in the video had been sourcing with just a few items and now she stocking these huge quantities. The woman unveiled all the things she purchased at such a budget-friendly price of R550 for large quantities of items.

She went on to showcase everything she got and the clip became a hit on the video-sharing app generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA showers the woman with heartwarming messages

The young lady's story inspired many people online, who flocked to the comments section to send her congratulatory messages and some asked questions.

Motlatso asked:

"Does the course come with a cheaper shipping agent and suppliers?"

Thato Moleleki85 wrote:

"Interested in the online course please."

Mafureke Mildred expressed:

"So what happens when you have a shipping form /registered to order to china with a discount does it help."

Boss babe simply said:

"Inspired."

Hercules Kembo replied:

"Wish you the best, my dear."

Melita_aesthetic commented

"I once bought handbags from China through Alibaba to resell and I still haven’t recovered from that, 10k down the drain."

South African women in business

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg lady, who goes by the TikTok handle Naledi Dikotla, revealed that she opened her business.

previously reported that a Johannesburg lady, who goes by the TikTok handle Naledi Dikotla, revealed that she opened her business. A young lady was beaming with pride as she flexed her toilet paper business, which impressed many people online.

