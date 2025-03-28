A content creator from South Africa showed her shopping journey at Coricraft Clearance Centre in search of a dining table that would complement her home space

The woman expressed disappointment at the high prices of items at the clearance store, stating that they were comparable to regular store prices despite the furniture being damaged or dirty

Netizens flooded the comment section sharing similar experiences, with many agreeing that buying new furniture during sales offers better value than purchasing from clearance outlets

A woman shared a clip showing what one had to deal with inside clearance stores in Mzansi. Images: @myharmonichome and Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Content creator @myharmonichome, known for her home décor, design and lifestyle videos, shared her experience shopping for a dining table at a Coricraft Clearance Centre. In the video, the woman doesn't show her face but takes viewers along on her furniture hunt as she searches for the perfect table to fit her space.

"I have a limited budget, but I need to get a dining table and chairs for the space so let's go shopping," she begins. "I went to the Coricraft Clearance Centre because I've heard good things about it on TikTok, but nothing could have prepared me for what I saw inside."

Upon arriving at the store, the content creator was overwhelmed by what she described as expensive junk. Furniture items that were either damaged or dirty, yet still carried hefty price tags which were similar to brand-new pieces in regular stores.

"Oh my word, you have to wade through it to find what you're looking for," she explained in the video.

Despite knowing exactly what she wanted, she was disappointed by the furniture's condition and the prices.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Finding the perfect piece

After leaving Coricraft Clearance Centre empty-handed, the content creator visited a @homeliving clearance store nearby, where her luck changed. She immediately spotted a beautiful round dining table with gold finishings and wooden touches that could seat four to six people.

"The moment I saw it, I knew I had found the one. It stood out and it was absolutely beautiful. I had to have it," she shared.

She does admit that she had to negotiate the price, she eventually bought the table for R8,000.

The final result transformed her space into a modern and unique area. The brown and gold touches made the room pop, and she added a few books and decorative pieces to complete the aesthetic look.

One woman shared a clip showing how she found her dream dining room table from a clearance store. Images: @myharmonichome

Source: TikTok

Social media reactions

Social media users shared their thoughts about clearance centres and furniture shopping experiences in the comments section:

@ArleneAugust noted:

"It's disrespectful that the prices at the Coricraft clearance store because wow! We might as well get it new and clean for the full price."

@user120938641 agreed with the creator's assessment:

"'Expensive junk' is such an accurate description of that place!"

@KaylaMaartens shared her strategy:

"I find buying from Coricraft when they have a sale to be cheaper than the clearance store & it's brand new! They used to be CHEAP, but now it's expensive junk 😌"

@Jowi simply asked:

"Where is this place?"

@Judith provided information:

"It's in Wynberg, put it in Google maps, it will take you there."

@TheConstructionMafia expressed concern:

"The fact that this is second-hand furniture puts me off."

@Judith clarified the misconception:

"It's not second-hand because there is no previous owner. It's display stock or stock that didn't get sold at the end of the season."

@faizola_n admired the creator's bargaining skills:

"I need to learn negotiation skills, yoooo😭."

