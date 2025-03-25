“34 Cubes of Concrete”: Man Gets Candid About Home’s Construction

A man named Daniel from the local construction company KE SHARP Construction shared a clip of one of his projects

The construction worker showed how he and his team poured concrete to construct a home's first floor

Some members of the online community loved what the people had accomplished, while others questioned the methods

A construction worker provided an update on one of the homes he was building. Images: KE SHARP Construction

Source: Facebook

Watching a home take shape, from the foundation to the finishing touches, can be a fascinating process. A man from a local construction company shared an update on the process of one of his projects, giving internet users a look at the structure.

Laying the foundation

Daniel from KE SHARP Construction took to the business's Facebook account, telling interested app users the team had completed the first floor of the home using a pump and Readymix.

"We used 34 cubes of concrete. At the end of the day, we achieved [our goal]."

The clip showed many men putting in the effort to make the surface smooth before going onto the next step of constructing the home.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Construction met with mixed responses

Many members of the online community took to the post's comment section with jumbled reactions after seeing and hearing what the man had to say about the home being built.

A few online community members questioned the process. Image: Pekic

Source: Getty Images

Some social media users were impressed with the work they saw on their screens, while others wondered about certain machines used in construction that they didn't see in the video, specifically a vibrating one.

The tool is used to compact concrete by removing air bubbles, increasing strength and creating a smooth finish. It is ideal for large concrete pours, coming in different shapes, brands, and sizes.

A curious Luvuyo Nkei Magama admitted and asked the public in the comments:

"I know nothing about construction, but I've seen so many contractors when they pour concrete, they use that vibrating thing. What's the difference?"

Kwalankwata D Boshielo wondered the same thing, writing to app users:

"Where is the vibrating machine?"

KE BA said to people on the social media platform:

"I believe the foundation is deep."

Ryan Pillay stated in the comment section:

"This is definitely hard work. Well done. It’s looking great."

A surprised Avhashoni Laudwick Muthala couldn't believe 34 cubes of concrete were used and wrote:

"Those trucks were surely coming with less than what they should."

Thinking about the cost, Ntombomxhosa Sdudlafontein Sothondoshe asked:

"How much did a single truck charge?"

An impressed Reletetse Malope said to the man:

"Send your business number, please."

