Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: age, nationality, husband, speed in mph, worth

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a Jamaican track and field sprinter. Notably, the Jamaican athlete is popularly known for her great success in the short races. For instance, Shelly-Ann has won gold medals in 100-metres events at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympic games. So, what else would you love to know about her?

Asides from Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's triumphs in athletics, there are intriguing facts about her that you might find quite fascinating. For instance, is she married? If yes, what is the name of her husband? How much is she worth in 2021?

Profile summary

Birth name: Shelly-Ann Fraser

Shelly-Ann Fraser Nickname: Pocket Rocket

Pocket Rocket Full name: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Date of birth: December 27, 1986

December 27, 1986 Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica Age: 34 years (as of 2021)

34 years (as of 2021) Gender: Female

Female Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Father: Orane Fraser

Orane Fraser Mother: Maxine Simpson

Maxine Simpson Shelly-Ann Fraser's siblings : Andrew and Omar

: Andrew and Omar Spouse: Jason Pryce

Jason Pryce Kid: Zyon Pryce

Zyon Pryce Profession: Track and field sprinter

Track and field sprinter Events: 60m,100m,200m

60m,100m,200m Nationality: Jamaican

Jamaican Ethnicity: Caribbean

Caribbean Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5

5 Height in centimetres: 152

152 Weight in pounds: 114 lbs

114 lbs Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Hair colour: Black (currently dyed Jamaican flag colours)

Black (currently dyed Jamaican flag colours) Eye colour: Black

Black Education: The University of Technology in Kingston

The University of Technology in Kingston Instagram: @realshellyannfp

@realshellyannfp Twitter: @realshellyannfp

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's biography

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was born on 27th December 1986 in Kingston, Jamaica. She has earned the nickname Pocket Rocket. She is the daughter of Orane Fraser (father) and Maxine Simpson (mother).

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s mother is a former athlete, and that explains Shelly’s passion for athletics. She has two brothers; Andrew and Omar. They were raised by her mother in a humble background in Kingston. Shelly’s mother was an unlicensed street vendor.

Shelly attended Wolmer’s Girls high school. She later proceeded to the University of Technology in Kingston for her higher learning. She has been an avid and highly athletic individual from an early age.

How old is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce?

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's age is 34 years as of 2021. She celebrates her birthday on the 27th of December every year. She lives a very active and healthy lifestyle and this shines through.

Career and achievements

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s love for athletics started at a tender age. It all started in school when she participated in the Jamaican Schools Championship during her primary school and high school days. At the age of 16, she won the junior competition in the 100m race (11.57 seconds). This marked the beginning of her endless victories in the 100m race.

While she was in the University, she participated in 100 meters race; she improved her best to 11.31 seconds and was placed fifth in the nationals. In addition, she received a silver medal. In the London Olympics in 2012, Shelly-Ann became among the three women that secured a 100m Olympic title.

In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Shelly rose to prominence as she became the first Caribbean woman to win gold in the 100m race. She completed the 100m race in 10.78 seconds and won gold. This was only the start of a very successful career.

What happened to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 2010?

She was given a six-month suspension from athletics after testing positive for oxycodone in the Shanghai Diamond League. Stephen Francis gave her the opioid to ease her pain after she had undergone tooth surgery.

How fast is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in mph? Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 100m time of 10.63 seconds was the fastest in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Overall, her achievements in the Olympics are as follows:

Gold : 2

: 2 Silver : 3

: 3 Bronze: 1

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's net worth

Shelly has made quite a fortune from her professional career as an athlete. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be $4 million as of 2021. Additionally, she has a hair salon named Chic Hair Ja, from which she also earns an impressive fortune.

How has Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce contributed to Jamaica?

The Jamaican athlete has not only represented Jamaica in several championships competitions but has also emerged victorious. In addition, she has sponsored a number of children who cannot afford to pay school fees. She also takes part in Charitable organizations, helping the needy and giving them hope in life.

Due to her good deeds, Shelly Fraser has been named the first UNICEF National Goodwill Ambassador for Jamaica. The title was given to her in 2010. She has also created Foundations that support high school athletes financially.

Shelly-Ann’s body measurements

How tall is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce? Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's height is 5 feet. On the other hand, she allegedly weighs 52 kg, which can be translated to 114 lbs.

Marital life and parenting

Shelly is married to Jason Pryce. The pair tied the knot in 2011 after dating for a few years. The two lovebirds met back in 2007 when Pryce was visiting his colleague. Their first meeting happened at the University of Technology in Kingston, where Shelly was a student.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's husband has been supportive of her wife's career. At times, he accompanies his wife to press conferences and is always there to cheer her up when she is competing.

Shelly-Ann and Jason Pryce are happily married, and they welcomed their firstborn on August 7, 2017. It was a baby boy, and they named him Zyon. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's son's age is four years as of 2021.

Currently, the couple is living in Kingston together with their son Zyon. They live a lavish life in their dream house in Kingston, Jamaica. From the look of things, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's house seems to have cost quite a fortune.

Indeed, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is an extraordinarily talented and diligent athlete. Her passion for athletics has seen her bag several awards and titles. Undoubtedly, she is an inspiration to many young ladies aspiring to venture into athletics.

