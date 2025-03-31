“I Tried to Negotiate”: Woman Lands Deal on R18k Modern Dining Table, Pays R8k

Judith, a local content creator, shared that she bought a dining table for R8 000 that was previously selling for R18 000

The woman went to Coricraft Clearance Centre and @home Clearance Store to look for the furniture she wanted

Online community members loved what the woman had bought at one of the stores and expressed their thoughts in the comments

For some homeowners, a lot of thought is put into furnishing their humble abode to make it want they want it to be. A fortunate woman managed to land an incredible deal on a table, scoring the furniture for a fraction of the price.

Paying thousands less

A content creator named Judith took to her TikTok account to share with people on the social media platform that she visited two clearance stores to find a dining table that perfectly fit her budget and space in her home.

First going to Coricraft Clearance Centre, Judith noted she saw "expensive junk" as the items were either damaged or dirty.

"I was completely underwhelmed. The prices were just not giving."

Judith then went to the @home Clearance Store, where she spotted the table she noted as "the one."

The woman mentioned that the retail price was R18 000. However, she bought it for R8 000.

"I tried to negotiate down further, but they didn't budge! Still a steal at R8 000, right?"

Take a look at the dining table in the TikTok video below:

Dining table's price surprise SA

Hundreds of members of the digital community headed to Judith's comment section to express their thoughts about the table and the price the store had to offer. Other app users gave their two cents on one of the stores the woman had visited.

@arleneaugust wrote to the public:

"The prices at the Coricraft Clearance Centre are actually disrespectful because wow. We might as well get it new and clean for the full price."

An impressed @chefmakoti said to Judith:

"From R18 000 to R8 000? Girl, we need videos on how to negotiate."

Judith responded to the TikTokker with a laugh:

"Don’t look excited when you see something you like. Make it seem like you’re doing them a favour by taking it."

After seeing the table the content creator chose to buy, @elijah_palm stated:

"Great choice. I love how the design of the table fits in seamlessly with the curtains in the last shot. It looks great."

Speaking about Coricraft Clearance Centre, @locoforcocopop added:

"That's exactly it - expensive junk. I found it very underwhelming, and the prices were way too expensive. The same next door at @home. That table is stunning."

@nadinef88 shared in the comment section:

"Eish, good luck with the chairs. Have you seen the price of one chair? I ended up buying mine from Facebook Marketplace. You just have to wait for the right chairs that will suit your style and price."

Source: Briefly News