Lisa Boothe: Age, partner, The Five, podcast, salary, profile, worth

Lisa Boothe is a distinguished Fox Network political analyst. The American newswoman uses her career to voice the people's views about the nation's governance and party politics. Lisa provides the public with deep insights into America's political atmosphere because she has worked on numerous politicians' election campaigns.

Lisa Boothe looking lovely in a white top. Photo: @lisamarieboothe

Source: Facebook

The outspoken journalist supports the Republicans. She defended former president Donald Trump and other Republicans many times, thus plunging herself into controversies. Besides being a top-rated journalist, she owns a company and runs a podcast.

Lisa Boothe profile summary

Full name: Lisa Marie Boothe

Lisa Marie Boothe Date of birth: 3rd February 1985

3rd February 1985 Age: 36 years

36 years Career: Journalist, political analyst, Republican campaign strategist, and business person

Journalist, political analyst, Republican campaign strategist, and business person Nationality: American

American Net worth: $10 million

$10 million Height: 5 feet 2 inches

5 feet 2 inches Lisa Boothe's Twitter page: @LisaMarieBoothe

@LisaMarieBoothe Lisa Boothe's Instagram page: @lisamarieboothe

@lisamarieboothe Lisa Boothe's Facebook page: @Lisa Boothe

Lisa Boothe's biography

How old is Lisa Boothe from Fox? Lisa Boothe's age is 36 years as of 2021. Her birthday is on 3rd February. Jeffrey Ferris Boothe and Dianne Marie gave birth to her in 1985 in Clifton, West Virginia, USA, and raised her with her three brothers in Washington DC.

The television star having a drink. Photo: @lisamarieboothe

Source: Instagram

Lawyer Jeffrey Ferris Boothe was a senator aid for ten years at Capitol Hill while his wife was a homemaker. Lisa Marie's grandfather, Carl Wilkinson, served in the army and knew a lot about politics. Her brothers are James Christopher, Michael Robert, and Ryan Jeffrey.

How tall is Lisa Boothe? Lisa Boothe's height is 5 feet 2 inches, which is proportional to her 55 kgs weight. The journalist has a beautiful hourglass body shape.

She was a lacrosse team captain in high school. Lisa, however, quit sports when she underwent reconstructive surgery because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury. In 2007, she graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville with a political science and development degree.

Lisa Boothe's career

Her father and grandfather's careers inspired her to delve into a political career. Marie's father would guide and enlighten her about America's politics. She got a job as a staff assistant in the United States House of Representatives after graduation. The journalist also worked on Sandy Adams' political campaigns from 2011 to 2013 as his communications director.

The political analyst's parents enjoying the company of two dog pets. Photo: @lisamarieboothe

Source: Instagram

Adams, a Republican representative, lost November 2012 elections leaving Marie with enough experience to push her career to greater heights. Tommy Thompson hired her for his senate campaign. Lisa Marie later worked for Shelley Moore (Congresswoman) and Mark Meadows (Congressman) before Dan Sullivan consulted her Black Rock Group for his senatorial race.

In 2015, Miss Boothe became a WPA Research vice president, which enabled her to serve more politicians in the US. WPA Research carries out sophisticated and accurate polling surveys to help politicians minimize inefficiency in campaigns. Established American media houses like The Hill, The Washington Times, and The Washington Examiner often seek her political opinions.

Fox Network hired her as a political analyst in 2016, and she also appears on the network's other shows like The Five and Fox News Specialists as a guest and host. The Five is a 5 pm ET weekdays' round table talk show that discusses current stories, political issues, and pop culture.

Marie owns High Noon Strategies, a public communications and political affairs firm. The company develops and executes successful communications strategies for more than 500 companies. She is also a Republican strategist working for Capitol Hill and several political campaigns.

The political commentator sitting in a Fox newscasting studio. Photo: @lisamarieboothe

Source: Instagram

Is Lisa Boothe in a relationship?

Who is Lisa Boothe's husband? She is secretive about her love life. However, the TV star posts on social media the special moments she spends with her loved ones and a pet dog named Bella Bean. In 2015, rumours had it that she was in a romantic relationship with John Cummins Bourbonia. Mr Cummins commented beneath one of her Facebook pictures, "Thanks for cropping me out!" The journalist responded, "Love you. Mean it."

Lisa Boothe's net worth

Lisa Boothe's salary is around $1.5 million. Fox Network gives her $600k per month, and she earns $121k from her partnerships with The Washington Times. The humble journalist is a multimillionaire. Lisa Boothe's net worth is $10 million.

The television personality sitting on a couch with her dog. Photo: @lisamarieboothe

Source: Instagram

Lisa Boothe's podcast, The Truth with Lisa Boothe, addresses diplomatic, political and legislative issues the mainstream media is afraid to air. Listen to the latest episodes on podcast apps like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

Lisa Boothe's tweet about Florida

Marie tweeted in January 2021 that she would love to be a Floridian and added a link to an article titled The Future is Florida. The article discussed how Governor Ron DeSantis' leadership, including how he was mitigating COVID 19's infections in the region. Lisa Boothe's Florida tweet excited fans, especially those living in the city. They went ahead to praise Florida's beautiful beaches and more recreational facilities.

Lisa Boothe leaves Fox

The journalist still works for Fox Network. In 2020, her fans were worried she would leave the network when she posted on Instagram, "Cheers to some of my last days in this cesspool of a city." Some Instagram users recommended moving to other television networks like Newsmax or One America News Network (OANN).

The journalist riding a horse. Photo: @lisamarieboothe

Source: Instagram

In 2019, viewers wanted her to get a permanent show on Fox. They mentioned several hosts Miss Boothe would replace if they got other jobs. One of them was Ed Henry. He was one of the Fox and Friends hosts at that time, but there were speculations of him moving to America's Newsroom on the same channel.

Lisa Boothe stands on the truth, unlike some journalists who succumb to pressure from the political class. The journalist uses multiple platforms that allow mass communication to share mind-reshaping political ideas. The lionhearted television star is committed to being the outspoken voice for conservatives.

READ ALSO: Jillian Mele's age, education, salary, career, dancing, worth

Fox Network is one of the highest-paying television networks in the US. The network hires the most qualified and experienced journalists and hosts. Briefly.co.za shared Jillian Mele's biography. The Fox Network sportscaster has been part of the Fox and Friends show for over three years.

Jillian Mele was active in sports during her high school years. Her father would take her to golf tournaments when she was a teenager. She loves the game to date. The journalist won two Emmy Awards. Who is she dating?

Source: Briefly.co.za