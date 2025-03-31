A lady shared the differences between the outside and the inside of the shack she lived in, which impressed folks across Mzansi

The 12-second clip shows the outside of the home, which looks like any other, but it's the inside that truly stole the show

South Africans applauded the woman for her humble house and congratulated her for having one

A woman received praise from Mzansi after showing of her shack. Images: sisanda_tshefu

Source: TikTok

A woman drew heaps of support from Mzansi after giving her followers a close up of the shack she lived in. The outside of her place looks like any other shack found in South Africa, while the inside of it tells a different story. Folks across Mzansi praised the furniture and inside finishes of her humble home.

More than meets the eye

TikTokker sisanda_tshefu shared the clip to the thousands of followers she has. The video clocked a whopping four million views and received over 200,000 thousand likes. The outside of her shack is not much to write home about. Its made of the usual corrugated iron and has the same type of roofing. its the inside that steals the show.

See the clip below:

It's the inside that counts

When taking a walk on the inside, its a whole different atmosphere. The walls look like its a normal house. Two large and comfy looking couches are present while an Apple fridge sits in the small kitchen area of the shack. A massive cupboard sits at the far corner of the home and a big and cosy bed sits right next to it.

Most people were stunned with the interior of the shack. Image: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

The clip ends with her showing the rest of the bed and the mirror she hung up next to it while striking a pose. People across Mzansi and the internet were impressed by her home and congratulated her on it.

Read the comments below:

ayaan ali said:

"This not outside vs inside it's before and after 🤣"

lovely asked:

"Who made it for you? I also want something like that."

BabakaEnigma mentioned:

"A true definition of never judge a book by it's cover 🔥❤️"

Raven commented:

"Your house is very beautiful. It's not a shack, it's a house."

Nicia♡ posted:

"So beautiful. How do you keep it safe when your not home for someone not to break in? If you don't mind me asking."

Thoksy asked:

"Can I please see a picture of your cupboard? I checked your other videos and they don't show well. I’m trying to screenshot."

NtandoKayise also asked:

"Where did you buy your wardrobe babe and how much?"

More housing stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a lady shared the sky-high prices South Africans had to deal with when renting in Cape Town.

previously reported that a lady shared the sky-high prices South Africans had to deal with when renting in Cape Town. A TikTok account shared a village home with a cost of R1.5 million and people across Mzansi had a hard time justifying the expensive price tag.

A man decided that it was better if he moved into his unfinished home to save on the mortgage and people thought it was a smart decision.

Source: Briefly News