Kaizer Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung and his son, Bobby, asked the fans to exercise patience with the club

They noted that while it is difficult to do so, this would significantly boost the player's spirit, and vowed that the club would improve

South Africans and fans recommended that Bobby be fired for the team's misfortune

Fans turned out Kaizer Motaung's plea for patience. Images: Touchline/Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung has pleaded with fans to be patient with the club. He added that Amakhosi are fighting to restore themselves to their former glory and have implored the 12th man to bear with them. Fans were unmoved as they accused his son, Bobby Motaung, of sending the club down the drain.

Kaizer and Bobby Motaung plead with fans

Kaizer Motaung said that patience is needed for the fans to weather the storm. According to TimesLIVE, Motaung said the fans are too emotional about the team struggling to get results. He also remarked that he empathises with the fan's frustrations and promised that things should improve from here on in.

Bobby Motaung also added his opinion. Motaung called on the fans to continue believing in the team and display a positive spirit, boosting the players' morale. Chiefs' form has been terrible since the beginning of the year, and they recently sacked former coach Molefi Ntseki and appointed Cavin Johnson as the interim coach.

Fans want Bobby fired

Fans on Facebook commented on the club's misfortunes as they struggled to win games and score goals.

Tebogo Seleke said:

“Sir, replace Bobby Motaung, and then we won’t have to be patient as the glory days will return fast and furiously.”

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac remarked:

“Sell the team. I’m sure rich people are willing to buy it. I don’t see the team leading local tournaments with Bobby Motaung.”

Alfred Nongauza added:

“Madala, fire your beloved and useless son, Bobby.”

Skunk Addik observed:

“The family business is going down the drain.”

Mcebisi Menelisi wrote:

“Kaizer Chiefs don’t deserve the titles they hold. Most of them were won through rigging and corruption with Bobby Motaung, the Lord king of bribery.”

Lucas Radebe doubts Cavin Johnson

