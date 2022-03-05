Fans, football supporters and soccer clubs have gathered outside Orlando Stadium ahead of the Soweto Derby

They are protesting the continued denial of entry into stadiums to watch live sports events and claim there is no scientific report to support the measures

The South African Football Players Union believes that fans are being "robbed of the joy" of watching their favourite football teams play

Fans gathered outside Orlando Stadium to protest the continued restrictions placed on live games. Fans are still not allowed to watch games in stadiums as part of the Covid19 restrictions.

Fans, football supporters and various clubs gathered to send a message to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and SA Football Association (SAFA).

Protestors gathered outside Orlando Stadium to send a message to the PSL and SAFA. Photo credit: @SAFPU_Official

Source: Twitter

The last time fans watched a PSL game live was back in March 2020 before the Covid19 pandemic reached South Africa.

The protest was staged from 11:00 AM on Saturday ahead of the much-anticipated clash between two of South Africa's biggest domestic teams, the Kaizer Chiefs and Orland Pirates according to the Daily Sun.

The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) said that normally at a match like this there would never be an empty seat. They said that fans have been "robbed of this joy". The union said that there was no scientific report to support the continued denial of stadium entry.

Source: Briefly News