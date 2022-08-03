The late reggae star Lucky Dube may be gone, but his legacy and music will forever remain with us

Lucky Dube is still regarded as one of the greatest reggae artists from South Africa, and today would have been his 58th birthday

The star died in 2007 when he was shot and killed by armed robbers who wanted to steal his car

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Lucky Dube is undoubtedly one of the greatest reggae artists not only in South Africa but all over the world. The star passed away in 2007 due to gunshot wounds from armed robbers who wanted to hijack his car.

Mzansi is celebrating the late legendary reggae musician Lucky Dube on his 58th heavenly birthday. Image: @cfc5050 and Getty Images.

Source: UGC

To mark the legend's 58th heavenly birthday, Briefly News compiled some cool facts about lucky Dube.

Real Name

His real name was Lucky Philip Dube. According to reports, his mother named him Lucky because he was born after she had lost another child.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Music Career

Lucky Dube ventured into music at a very early age. According to African Music Safari, he started off recording some mbaqanga music in Zulu and Afrikaans before switching to reggae after being inspired by Peter Tosh. He is one of Africa's greatest reggae artists and sold millions of copies.

Acting career

Dube was also a talented actor. At the height of his career, he appeared in a number of movies, including Getting Lucky, Lucky Strikes Back, and the popular feature film Voice In The Dark.

Private Life

Lucky Dube was a dedicated family man. The singer and his wife had seven children, who he had just dropped off at their uncle's house when he was killed.

Death

The award-winning artist died on 18 October 2007 when armed robbers tried to hijack his Chrysler 300C in Johannesburg, IOL reports. The robbers were later sentenced to life in prison after being guilty of the crime.

Connie Ferguson shares the final conversation she had with late husband, Shona Ferguson: "You're my soulmate"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Connie Ferguson had her followers reach for a box of tissues when she shared her last moments with her late husband, Shona Ferguson, who passed away last year.

July will forever be an emotional month for Connie Ferguson and her family as it brings Shona Ferguson's death anniversary. 30 July marked a year since Shona's passing and The Queen star and her family flocked to social media with heartwarming tributes.

Speaking during an interview with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on Kaya 959, Connie Ferguson spoke about how she met her husband and also how he passed away. According to ZAlebs, the seasoned star revealed her last conversation with Uncle Sho.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News