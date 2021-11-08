Lucky Dube: Mzansi Shows Appreciation to the Reggae Legend

Lucky Dube left a lasting impression on South African history and the music scene, he is considered an icon to many

In the span of 25 years, he recorded a whopping 22 albums in English, Zulu and Afrikaans and became the biggest selling reggae artist

Today, social media has been filled with tributes as Mzansi chose to recognise the powerhouse and ball of wisdom that was Lucky Dube

South Africa woke up today and decided to remember one of the country's biggest icons. Lucky Dube filled social media timelines today as fans shared some of his most famous words of wisdom.

Lucky Dube was on the minds and hearts of many people in Mzansi today. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SowetanLIVE reported that even years after his murder, Lucky Dube remains a major part of South African music. The reggae icon is still one of Mzansi's top-selling artists to this day. His catalogue remains a popular choice because it spreads a message of global peace and unity.

The marketing manager of Lucky Dube's record label spoke to the public about the reach that the late legend's music has. Her words were:

"Lucky is also embraced on a wider international scale with continued streaming support in the US, the UK, France and Brazil."

"It's an honour and privilege to represent the icon that is Lucky Dube and his vast catalogue which still has global influence surpassing his death."

Twitter woke up thinking of Lucky today. The late singer was making trends lists as people reflected on the messages he left the world with.

Briefly News gathered some of the posts that really stood out.

Remembering Lucky Dube: Legendary reggae star would have turned 56

Briefly News reported Reggae legend, Lucky Dube, would have turned 56 on this day, 3 August. The talented musician was one of the most successful artists in the country.

He is responsible for some of the nation's favourite songs including Slave, Remember Me, It's not Easy and Respect.

According to the label he was signed to, Gallo Music Records, the songs are still being streamed to this day. The Sowetan reports that the tracks have garnered more than 50 million streams globally.

