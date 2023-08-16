A video showing a family discovering an unknown creature in their bedroom sent chills across people's spines

The TikTok footage displays the strange creepy crawler that was found in the bedroom's wardrobe

Viewers zoomed in on the clip and rushed to the comments to speculate about the creature's identity

A strange and puzzling video has set social media abuzz as a video of an unusual-looking creature emerging from a wardrobe has gone viral.

Video of bizarre creepy crawler spreads online

The TikTok video posted by @wondersofmusic, shows the bizarre creature slowly crawling on the floor, as one man tried to grab and trap it with a cloth.

The video has garnered 1.3 million views, and netizens are both fascinated and stunned by the mysterious creature's appearance.

Scary creature stuns TikTok users

People from all over the world are sharing their theories about what the creature could be. Some debunked claims that it is a tokoloshe as mentioned in the clip.

While some remain sceptical and believe it could be a cleverly executed hoax, others are convinced that it might be evidence of something truly extraordinary.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers speculate about mysterious creature

@tholwanalwanaqies commented:

"This is not how people described a tokoloshe to look like."

@madcap asked:

"Is that tortoise wearing a wave?"

@ma2ula mentioned:

"Y’all moved way too slowly and calmly for me."

@tshepomoloro wrote:

"If the scene wasn't this calm. I would have believed it. Too calm to be believed."

@nhlanhlankwinika601 stated:

"That's actually a bug caught under a ball of wool and hair."

@alfredo posted:

"Some one is pulling it with a string or something behind the door. "

@olivia_madzivha added:

"I heard the language and it all made sense lol."

@DiamJose shared:

"I saw this 2 times in my life. God opened my eyes and I saw it was a spiritual spider but it was arrested. I don't think the owner will live, Jesus."

@wayne asked:

"Omg, what is that?"

