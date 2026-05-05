The world’s only surviving nonuplets from Mali have turned five, and their mum Halima Cissé says the nine children are healthy, happy and ready for school. The Guinness World Record holders, four boys and five girls, marked the milestone quietly at home in Mali on 4 May 2026 with their parents and older sister.

From left: Bah, Oumar, Elhadji, Mohammed VI, Fatouma, Adama, Hawa, Oumou, and Kadidia. Image: Guinness World Record

Source: UGC

Born prematurely at just 30 weeks in Morocco in 2021, the nine babies each weighed less than a kilogram. Doctors originally thought Halima was carrying seven babies, not nine. The children spent 19 months in Morocco before the family finally returned home.

Nine kids, one big happy family

Mohammed VI, Elhadji, Oumar, Bah, Kadidia, Fatouma, Hawa, Adama and Oumou have grown into nine very different little people. Halima says some are loud and full of energy, while others are calm and quietly take everything in.

Despite their differences, she says the bond between all nine is something special to witness. They spend most of their time playing together, and they adore their seven-year-old big sister too.

Halima is proud of what her family represents beyond their own home. She says it is an honour to carry the flag for Mali and for the whole of Africa. Fresh birthday photos show the children posing in matching outfits, with their mum holding up the family’s Guinness World Records certificate. Starting school soon is the next big chapter for the Cissé-Arby family, and by all accounts, they are more than ready.

See the full their pictures here:

Source: Briefly News