Reigning Miss South Africa Mia le Roux has reflected on her journey ever since she was crowned in 2024

Mia appreciated her tribe and the supporters who made this journey worthwhile, leading up to the grand finale

The new Miss SA will be crowned on 25 October 2025 in Pretoria, and Mia has a little treat for her fans as a thank you

Mia le Roux is celebrating her final hours as Miss SA. Image: Mialeroux

As the Miss South Africa finals near, Mia le Roux has taken the moment to appreciate the people who made her time as the reigning queen memorable.

On Instagram, Mia posted an emotional message, along with throwback photos of her tribe. From her hairstylist, to photographer, fashion designer, stylist and close friends and family, including Miss South Africa runner-up Nompumelelo Sweli Maduna.

The finals will be taking place at the SunBet Arena, in Time Square, Pretoria, on Saturday, 25 October 2025. Mia will be handing over the crown to the next Miss South Africa.

Mia Le Roux is the current Miss South Africa. Image: Mialeroux

Mia appreciates her village

Looking back at her final hours of being Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux expressed gratitude for the love and support she has received this past year.

"As I reflect on this incredible journey, my heart is full. None of it would have been possible without the love, support, and strength of my village. You’ve reminded me that when we uplift one another, something truly beautiful happens. When love overflows, it naturally finds its way back into the world."

As a thank you, Mia will be spending the night with six lucky people at the VVIP section. Two of those six people will get the opportunity to walk the red carpet, drink champagne at the pre-event and sit in the front row.

To enter, the winner has to purchase a ticket to the event and DM her on Instagram.

"This is more than just a giveaway. It’s my way of saying thank you, for believing, for showing up, and for walking this path with me. Let’s support our finalists, celebrate our stories, and share in this beautiful moment together."

Check out the amazing Instagram photos below:

SA appreciates Mia

Below are some of the kind words from online users:

_cee_the_poet gushed:

"Every year I gain a new favourite Miss SA😂but you mama Mia you are a stand out❤️what an impactful reign you’ve had Queen, take your flowers."

pearlrosefisha shared:

"What a reign. You have done incredibly well."

saranbahofficial stated:

"My beautiful queen. Congratulations on such an impactful reign."

werner_wessels exclaimed:

"Yoh, the memories! Forever and always! My Mia Muis!"

cathyheatonsa said:

"We love you, lovely Mia!! Thank you for your message this morning. Means the world!"

