Disabled People South Africa (DPSA) Shows Love to Mia Le Roux After Miss Universe Withdrawal
- The Disabled People South Africa (DPSA) recently showed love to Mia Le Roux and commended her courage
- This comes after she withdrew from the Miss Universe pageant due to health concerns
- South Africans continue to express their support for their queen and praised her remarkable strides
The DPSA expressed its support for Mia Le Roux after her unexpected withdrawal from the Miss Universe pageant.
DPSA stands with Mia Le Roux
Coming from an unexpected withdrawal from Miss Universe, it's clear that Mia Le Roux received more love than criticism from her country.
The reigning Miss South Africa stated health concerns as her reason for pulling out of the contest and received an outpour of support from South Africans and several organisations, including the Disabled People South Africa (DPSA).
The DPSA is a non-profit and democratic cross-disability organisation that advocates for the rights and attainment of equal opportunity for disabled individuals.
According to IOL, the national chairperson, Patrick Mahlakoane, acknowledged Mia's decision to leave Miss Universe and her strides as the first deaf Miss South Africa:
"We commend her for putting her well-being above all else and acknowledge the immense pressure that comes with representing a nation on the global stage.
"Her tireless advocacy has inspired a nation, challenged stereotypes, and paved the way for future generations of individuals with disabilities to participate in mainstream platforms."
Mia Le Roux speaks out after Miss Universe withdrawal
Mia sent a heartfelt message to fellow South Africans after pulling out of Miss Universe, and thanked them for their support:
Former Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, said:
"I am so proud of you. We are honoured to have you as our Miss South Africa. Here you are, already making such a huge difference!"
South African choreographer, Bontle Modiselle, wrote:
"You’re amazing, Mia. Thank you for sharing this. We love you, and we’re so proud of you."
Mzansi TV personality, Lethabo Lejoy, showed love to Mia:
"You are so loved, Mia."
Former Miss Universe, Bryoni Govender, posted:
"Such a Queen. So proud of all that you are, Mia."
Mia Le Roux speaks about health challenges
In more Mia Le Roux updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the beauty queen addressing her health challenges.
She opened up about what led to her withdrawal from the Miss Universe pageant, saying her health had deteriorated.
