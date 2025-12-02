Police removed three individuals from the proceedings during the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on 2 December 2025

The men accompanied the defence witness, Sifiso “Gwabini” Zungu, and were seated in the courtroom when the police removed them

The case has been adjourned as the legal teams deal with the latest development in an already event-filled trial

Three men were removed from the Senzo Meyiwa trial during proceedings, allegedly for conspiring to commit murder. Image: @centralnewsza

GAUTENG – Three men have been removed from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial proceedings, reportedly over allegations that they were conspiring to commit murder.

The men were removed from the proceedings in the Pretoria High Court on 2 December 2025. The incident occurred during Sifiso “Gwabini” Zungu’s time on the stand.

Gwabini, who is the third witness to be called by the defence, alerted Magistrate Ratha Mokgoatlheng to the issue. He indicated that the men accompanied him to court and were suddenly removed by police.

Why were the men taken by the police?

While the reason was not mentioned in court, SABC News senior journalist Chriselda Lewis reported that the men were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to Lewis, police said that they were aware of a group of individuals who attended the trial with the sole purpose of eliminating ‘key role players in the trial'.

The day’s proceedings have been adjourned following the incident, with no indication of when it will resume.

