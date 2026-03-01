Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a major setback with goalkeeper Brandon Peterson sidelined for an indefinite period.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Peterson’s surprising absence from Saturday’s Soweto Derby caught many off guard, considering his standout performances for Amakhosi this season. Stepping into his place, Bruce Bvuma made his first appearance of the campaign, but Chiefs suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat.

Coach Cedric Kaze explained the goalkeeper’s absence, citing a serious health concern.

“Brandon has been unwell; he was hospitalized and underwent surgery two days ago,” Kaze told SuperSport TV. “We hope for a swift recovery for him.”

Bvuma’s debut ends in disappointment

Bvuma’s first outing in goal proved challenging, as he conceded three goals in a decisive loss at FNB Stadium. Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa all scored for Orlando Pirates, handing the Buccaneers a commanding victory.

Adding to Chiefs’ struggles, promising talent Mduduzi Shabalala was also absent from the squad. Sources suggest the youngster missed the game due to disciplinary concerns, linked to recent lapses in professionalism.

With no clear timeline for Peterson’s return, Chiefs face a significant challenge, having relied heavily on their goalkeeper’s consistent performances this season.

Peterson has been a key figure since the campaign began, earning the captain’s armband and a new contract, as his current deal is set to expire in June.

Source: Briefly News