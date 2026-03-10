On Tuesday, 10 March 2026, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on reports that Patrice Motsepe is running for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency

In his X (Twitter) post, Ndlozi shared reasons why Motsepe would not make a great ANC president

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some agreeing with Ndlozi’s analysis while others disagreed

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to Patrice Motsepe ANC Amid presidency reports. Image: mbuyisenindlozi, Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Source: UGC

Podcast host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has shared his thoughts on why Patrice Motsepe is not fit to lead the African National Congress (ANC).

Despite his several refusals, some South Africans are convinced that Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe is running for the ANC presidency.

This comes amid reports that a campaign titled "PM27 Siyavumelana" under his name has picked up speed with the launch of a website dedicated to it. His resignation as the chairman of one of the companies he helped co-found has only fuelled speculation.

As South Africans continue to weigh in on reports that Motsepe is running for the ANC presidency, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joined the chat, arguing why the billionaire businessman isn’t the right candidate to lead the party.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi argues why Patrice Motsepe isn't fit to lead the ANC

Taking to his official X account on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi urged South Africans to believe that Motsepe is not running for the ANC presidency.

“Let us all believe Motsepe when he says he has no intention of leading the ANC. The man is at the twilight of his career with an incredible record of success. Why the hell would he put himself in a situation where the last dying breath of the ANC takes place in his hands?” Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

He shared why Motsepe would not make a good ANC president.

“Fact: nothing in his life has bestowed him any knowledge or experience to save the political project of Seme, Xuma and Tambo. He is smart enough to see this and human enough to pass!” Mbuyiseni Ndlozi added.

See the post below:

SA reacts after Ndlozi explains why Motsepe shouldn't lead ANC

In the comments, social media users shared mixed reactions. While some agreed with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, others disagreed.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lord_Ori_ argued:

“PM27 is a real campaign, and it’s about to take off. He doesn’t wanna jinx it. Trust the process.”

@Mawethungxishe disagreed:

“Disappointing analysis from a PhD holder. Ramaphosa and Trump are two examples of billionaire businessmen who one day decided it was time to be presidents. What then stands in front of Motsepe?”

@dimplezt2 suggested:

“Actually, if ANC was smart, they would do everything in their power to put Motsepe as their presidential candidate going to the ballot because they would go back to above 55% mainly due to His reputation.”

@Akhona68027971 argued:

“I don't think the branches can elect a person who is not a member of the ANC in good standing. Unlike Ramaphosa, who was still an active NEC member when he resigned as SG and went on to be a businessman.”

Mzansi debated after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Patrice Motsepe's ANC presidency reports. Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram

Source: UGC

Gareth Cliff discusses Patrice Motsepe’s chances of reviving ANC

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gareth Cliff shared his views on South African politics, including Patrice Motsepe, the ANC, and the DA.

During an episode of The Gareth Cliff Show that premiered on YouTube, Cliff shared why leadership changes in the ANC and DA would not have the impact as before.

Source: Briefly News