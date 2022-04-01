A doctor shared selfies of himself on Twitter and playfully asked if anyone needed medical attention

The ladies who commented on his post seemed attracted to the handsome doctor as they claimed to need treatment

Saffa men complained that he is attracting all the girls, while some were speechless and posted memes expressing their feelings

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dr Malgas caused havoc online with the snaps of himself that he posted on Twitter. It seemed as though he knew the effect he had because he jokingly asked peeps who was in need of medical care.

The handsome Malgas is a maritime health doctor whose interests are in HIV and sexual health, Public Health and primary healthcare. While he is based in the United States of America, Tempa Florida, he studied at the University of Pretoria.

Dr Malgas shared his pics online and Mzansi was left stanning. Image: @Malgas_Dr/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The ladies online harboured hope that they stood a chance. They flooded the good doctor's Twitter post with compliments and hilarious comments to get his attention. The men jokingly complained that he was getting all the female attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@daystar_rowe said:

"Doc I'm very sick ."

@TOPANAMA_83 jokingly advised:

"Ge o na le nako bafana o tšeke ka kua Instagram ka mo a gona thaka tša gago (go onto Instagram when you find time because you won't find your mate here)."

@tah1dah said:

@mello_OO7 said:

"Lezi ngane nizifuna zonke (So, you want all the ladies)."

@LukanyoMngqolo assured:

"Face card — never declines."

@bota_kabza said:

@kgaott said:

"Kopa prescription ya Panado. (I need a Panado prescription please.)"

Handsome SA doctor nearly breaks the internet with good looks

It seems like more hot doctors are gracing the consultation rooms nowadays. According to Briefly News, Mokgomotsi Derick Kibiti took to the Facebook group #ImStaying to post a photo of himself at work.

Kibiti is a doctor who, according to his Facebook profile, studied at the University of the Free State before furthering his studies in Havana, Cuba.

Kibiti‎ captioned the post:

"I chose to spend my day serving my community. #ImStaying."

Thirsty ladies could not get enough of the handsome doctor. Wowed South Africans were happy to hear that Kibiti‎ was staying but they focused more on his handsome looks.

Source: Briefly News