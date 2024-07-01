A South African teacher posted a TikTok video showing off her lux Range Rover car

In the post, she seemingly responded to people who doubt teachers can afford luxury cars

Some viewers highlighted the challenges of living on a teacher's salary while others expressed admiration

A teacher showed off her car on TikTok. Image: @maqaps

Source: TikTok

A South African teacher took to social media to share a video of her higher-end whip, despite some people thinking she couldn't afford it.

Teacher flexes Range Rover

@maqaps posted a TikTok video showing her hand placed over the steering wheel of a Range Rover.

"Me in a Range Rover after they told me teachers can only afford Corolla," @maqaps.

The value of a teacher is priceless. They are the foundation upon which all the careers in society are built.

According to Indeed, the average salary for a teacher is R 12,609 per month in South Africa.

SA reacts to teacher's whip

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were impressed by the woman's post. Others shared their own experiences with teacher's salaries.

userKgošigadi87. shared her opinion:

"It's not that we're undermined, it's for the fact that, with that salary, you either choose to have your dream car or dream house. Can't be both."

njabs25 commented:

"A teacher who has a side hustle."

Nqobile Msimang replied:

"Beautiful car ."

Sive_M commented:

"I am a teacher who can’t afford and I love it when some of us can different responsibilities at play❤️❤️."

Tido commented:

"Tapping into your blessings. I'm currently doing my final year and that's my dream car . Congratulations ."

SineTHEMBA- Nkosi responded:

"I have 2 AMG’s Mercedes and r PL1 lapho am not married - with GOD it’s possible."

Maths teacher buys first brand new car with cash

In another story, Briefly News reported that an educator flexed her big girl purchase in a TikTok video making rounds online, and people loved it.

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @fave_maths_teacher gave her viewers a glimpse of the day she purchased her brand-new car. In the clip, the young lady can be seen at a car dealership with her loved ones.

While the teacher was about to collect her whip, she was left emotional and began to cry as her mother held her in her arms, comforting and praying for her daughter.

Source: Briefly News