South African media personality Bonang Matheba recently bagged herself a deal with SABC 3

The star has licensed her reality TV show Bdazzled to be broadcast on the channel

Speaking to Briefly News, entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi shared that Bonang secured a great deal and that it was a massive move for her

Our girl B keeps on securing bags. The star has something to celebrate after she just turned 37.

Bonang Matheba signs a deal with SABC 3

The South African media personality Bonang Matheba has been making headlines on social media after she showed off the new luxurious white Ferrari she got for her 37th birthday.

Recently, the reality TV star was said to have bagged a new deal with SABC 3 and that she has licensed that her reality TV show Bdazzled will broadcast on the channel.

The entertainment commentator, Mlugisi Mbokazi of @TvblogbyMLU, shared the news on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Iconic TV presenter @Bonang has signed the deal with @SABC3. The tv mogul has licensed her reality show #Bdazzled to be broadcast on the channel."

Speaking to Briefly News, entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi said Bonang secured a great deal, which was a massive move for her.

He said:

"This is such a massive move for Bonang. She’s an icon, and the masses loved and adored her. Superb brand alignment… I mean, she was on Top billing for years on S3, and now she’s back to where she belongs. Her being back on SABC is such a huge win not only for her brand but also for her followers @SABC.

"SABC is easily accessible… more engagement & more brand exposure! Quite happy for her… intelligent and moved from her… can we also talk about the massive numbers she brought to the channel last year when she hosted Miss SA? After sharing the news about her reality show being licensed to SABC."

See the post below:

Netizens happy for Bonang

Many netizens congratulated the star for bagging this deal:

@kgotsohopelekau wrote:

"One thing about Bonang; she is strategic, it's now makes why she stopped uploading… The Bag."

@bankablekid said:

"One thing about Lebonza she understands brand alignment."

@mphokeo responded:

"Bdazzled is quality , deserves to be on TV."

@MissTazzy1 commented:

"I think B just generally likes working with SABC3 in particular cause wowza so many times has she been a part of the broadcasts that air on this particular channel."

@I_Eat_Brainz mentioned:

"There's no other celebrity in this country that masters strategic planning like Bonang."

@Gizelle021696 responded:

"She chose a great channel. S3 is classy, elegant and doesn't give free channel vibes. She'll definitely up their ratings."

