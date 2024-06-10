A Glimpse at Bonang Matheba’s Multi-million Rand Handbag Collection, Including a R500K Hermes Purse
- Media personality Bonang Matheba is a lover of all things opulence, just as long as the price tag is worth thousands
- The South African TV presenter recently caused a stir with her Hermes Kelly Birkin handbag, which is said to cost R500,000
- Bonang Matheba recently shared photos showcasing her multi-million rand Ferrari, but it was her green handbag which also caused a buzz
One thing about Bonang Matheba, her handbag game is always on point. The star recently flaunted another expensive handbag in a trending post, and the internet could not stop buzzing.
Queen B leaves the internet in a frenzy with new post
Just recently, media personality Bonang Matheba shared four pictures on Instagram showcasing the interior of her multi-million rand Ferrari.
Fans praised the pictures and how gorgeous Bonang looked, but many people were most drawn to her green handbag.
According to The South African, the green handbag in question is the Hermes Kelly Birkin, which retails for R500,000.
What other pricey bags does Bonang own?
The South African TV and radio presenter recently is a lover of all things opulence. Never mind the price tag; Bonang will own it. Below are three of the most recent hand bags she showcased online.
Yvette Saint Laurent Bucket Bag
In her recent posts, Bonang celebrated her birthday wearing a stunning lacey black dress with a corset. She accessorised it with a mini Yvette Saint Laurent LE 37 Bucket Bag in a rouge merlot colour. The bag retails for about R36,000.
Gucci Bamboo 1947
Trust Bonang Matheba to break the internet. The star wore a brown Gucci outfit head-to-toe, just in time for the cold winter weather in Mzansi.
The Gucci Bamboo bag from the 1947 collection caught many people's attention, and it retails for R45,984.
Petite GG Mini Shoulder Bag
Bonang wore a light green leather mini bag at a Gucci event at the Saxon Hotel, Villas, and Spa. If you like the bag, it will set you back for R47,677.
