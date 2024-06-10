Media personality Bonang Matheba is a lover of all things opulence, just as long as the price tag is worth thousands

The South African TV presenter recently caused a stir with her Hermes Kelly Birkin handbag, which is said to cost R500,000

Bonang Matheba recently shared photos showcasing her multi-million rand Ferrari, but it was her green handbag which also caused a buzz

One thing about Bonang Matheba, her handbag game is always on point. The star recently flaunted another expensive handbag in a trending post, and the internet could not stop buzzing.

Bonang Matheba has a multi-million rand handbag collection. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Queen B leaves the internet in a frenzy with new post

Just recently, media personality Bonang Matheba shared four pictures on Instagram showcasing the interior of her multi-million rand Ferrari.

Fans praised the pictures and how gorgeous Bonang looked, but many people were most drawn to her green handbag.

According to The South African, the green handbag in question is the Hermes Kelly Birkin, which retails for R500,000.

What other pricey bags does Bonang own?

The South African TV and radio presenter recently is a lover of all things opulence. Never mind the price tag; Bonang will own it. Below are three of the most recent hand bags she showcased online.

Yvette Saint Laurent Bucket Bag

In her recent posts, Bonang celebrated her birthday wearing a stunning lacey black dress with a corset. She accessorised it with a mini Yvette Saint Laurent LE 37 Bucket Bag in a rouge merlot colour. The bag retails for about R36,000.

Gucci Bamboo 1947

Trust Bonang Matheba to break the internet. The star wore a brown Gucci outfit head-to-toe, just in time for the cold winter weather in Mzansi.

The Gucci Bamboo bag from the 1947 collection caught many people's attention, and it retails for R45,984.

Petite GG Mini Shoulder Bag

Bonang wore a light green leather mini bag at a Gucci event at the Saxon Hotel, Villas, and Spa. If you like the bag, it will set you back for R47,677.

Bonang celebrates Zizi Kodwa's downfall

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba celebrated former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa's arrest. The minister later resigned with immediate effect.

The reality TV star posted a cryptic post on Twitter after the former minister was arrested. Many netizens flooded the star's comment section, mentioning that they were waiting for her to respond to the arrest.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News