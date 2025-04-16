Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly received a stunning bouquet from Bonang Matheba and House of BNG following their viral second pregnancy announcement

Fans praised Bonang’s thoughtful gesture, while also gushing over the couple’s daughter, Afrika, who charmingly revealed details in the thank-you video

Pregnant SA celebrities like Lesedi Matshunyane-Ferguson, Khanyisa Jaceni, and Demi-Leigh Tebow are also making headlines with their joyful baby news

Award-winning choreographer and actress Bontle Modiselle and her rapper husband, Priddy Ugly, are grateful for Bonang Matheba and her team's thoughtful gesture following their pregnancy announcement that nearly broke the internet.

Bonang shows Bontle and Priddy some love

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly shared a sweet video showing the beautiful flowers they received from Bonang Matheba. The popular couple who have one child, Afrika, together recently announced that they were expecting their second baby in a lovely video.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bontle shared a video thanking the B'Dazzled star and the House of BNG team for sending her beautiful flowers. She wrote:

" Thank you @bonang_m & @houseofbng 🌸💝💫 This post is a week late (askies hle), but your kindness and consideration are always on time, Bonang. You’re a gem, and the bouquet is absolutely gorgeous! 🥹💎"

Fans react to Bontle Modiselle's post

Social media users praised Bonang Matheba for being a thoughtful friend. Many couldn't get over Bontle and Priddy Ugly's daughter, Afrika's, cuteness in the video.

@m.b.a.l.i.g.u.m.e.d.e said:

"It’s Afrika spilling all the beans for us😍😂 such a cutie 😍🥰"

@nomthi_vithi commented:

"What a BIG BO-KET!!! Ahhh man, I love this 😍😍😍🤣🤣🤣 exactly how I would have said it. Congratulations family."

@refilwemodiselle added:

"On brand when bestie wants to tell everyone that our other bestie is preggies with her sibling… & then the “are we done… (re ceta neng vibes) ” Speedy Gonzales 🤣🤣🤣♥️♥️♥️. That bouquet is stunning 😍👌🏻"

@_queen_fifs commented:

"Please @bonang_m, you are so sweet 🥹😍 also @bontle.modiselle, you have such a beautiful family 😍"

@goodness_gasa said:

"@bonang_m she's the queen, I love her so much😍🙌 and your fam so cute ❤️"

SA celebs who are pregnant

It's officially baby season in the South African entertainment industry, with several stars currently expecting.

Casting director and actress Lesedi Matshunyane-Ferguson revealed she was expecting her second child a few weeks ago. Amapiano star Khanyisa Jaceni also shared an adorable video announcing she was expecting a baby boy.

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow is also expecting a baby girl with hubby, Tim Tebow. The beauty queen turned heads with cute pictures from her Delft-inspired baby shower.

Priddy Ugly shares cryptic post about the black family structure

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that following the announcement of his second child, South African rapper Priddy Ugly sent a cryptic tweet about issues affecting black families.

Priddy shared a post and addressed suspected backlash while he recently took time off from the public eye to focus on his family life.

