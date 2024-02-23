DJ Bongz allegedly caused a scene at Liv Nightclub in Durban after being manhandled by bouncers and asked to leave for misbehaving

The club management stated that they would never just kick out someone, especially a famous person like him, and claimed he was unruly and hurling insults

DJ Bongz took to social media to urge fans to boycott the club, alleging that they were manhandling customers and humiliating him in front of his followers

DJ Bongz allegedly asked to leave a club. Image: @realdjbongz

Source: Instagram

DJ Bongz causes drama at nightclub

Celebrities usually get special treatment from fans and workers when they visit places like bars, shops, and even night clubs. Unfortunately, popular star DJ Bongz got the opposite when he visited Liv Nightclub in Durban.

According to ZiMoja, the DJ caused a scene when he was asked to leave the premises. The club bouncers had to be called and carried him out of the establishment. Speaking to the publication, the club management said DJ Bongz was manhandled by the security because he was at fault and was hurling insults at the people . The also stated that they would never chase anyone out of the club.

'The club would never just kick out someone especially a famous person like him, he was unruly and hurling insults at people."

DJ Bongz rants on social media

Taking to his X page, the popular star gave his account of things happened at the club. He urged his fans to boycott Liv Nightclub in Durban because they were manhandling customer. The DJ also said he was humiliated in front of his fans and followers. He wrote:

"Ama bounce ase Liv ashaya airtist ngoba efuna ukubukwa."

