Andile Jali allegedly embarrassed die-hard fans who approached him for pictures, shouting at them and calling them stupid and low-lives

The incident occurred when a fan from Daveyton, Ace Matea, and his friends asked for photos while Jali was sitting in a car with friends

Reports indicate that Jali told the fans to leave him alone, emphasising the value of his pictures

Andile Jali allegedly embarrassed some die-hard fans who approached him for some pictures. The star was reportedly harsh and shouted at the people.

Andile Jali reportedly insulted his fans.

Source: Instagram

Andile Jali loses his cool with fans

South Africans have often spoken about their encounters with their favourite celebrities. Many have named celebs who were rude to them and talented football star Andile Jali has been named several times.

According to ZiMoja, a fan of the star Ace Matea from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni received the shock of his life when his favourite footballer insulted him when he reached out for a picture. It reportedly started when Matea saw the star passing by his stall. He and some friends went to the car where Jali was sitting with his friends and asked for some pictures.

Jali allegedly lost his cool and told the fans to leave him alone. Per the publication, he asked them if they knew how much his pictures were worth. He said:

"He went to the car where he was sitting with someone and drinking. Together with the other guys who saw him, we asked if we could take pictures with him, next thing he was hurling insults at us. He told us how stupid we were and that we were low-lives who would never amount to anything. He asked if we knew how much his pictures were worth."

Shebeshxt caught up in another violent encounter and hits a fan

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that trouble certainly follows Shebeshxt and this time he actually carried through his threats of beating someone up. The Limpopo rapper was recorded having a heated argument with a fan before slapping them and speeding off in his car.

Starting a new week with more drama about Shebeshxt. Surely, not all publicity is good, but Shebe doesn't seem to care.

