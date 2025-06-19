When is To Your Eternity season 3 coming out? Release date revealed

The Japanese manga series To Your Eternity has captivated audiences since its first season premiered in 2021, with an average rating of 4.8/5 on the Crunchyroll streaming platform, based on 61,300 ratings. To Your Eternity season 3 is expected to arrive in late 2025, with much anticipation.

To Your Eternity anime is written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ōima and was showcased in the private company Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on November 9, 2016.

and was showcased in the private company Kodansha's on November 9, 2016. The series adaptation premiered on April 12, 2021 , on NHK Educational TV in Japan.

, on in Japan. Fans are eagerly awaiting details regarding To Your Eternity's third season, which is set to premiere on Crunchyroll in October 2025.

Will there be a To Your Eternity season 3?

To Your Eternity's season 3 release date is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing in June 2025. However, it is set to debut in October 2025. The To Your Eternity season 3 trailer on YouTube was released on May 29, 2025, giving fans insight into what they can look forward to.

Is To Your Eternity anime over?

The series is confirmed for its third season. To Your Eternity’s second season premiered on October 23, 2022, on Crunchyroll and its last episode, titled End of an Era, aired on March 12, 2023.

Is To Your Eternity ending soon?

While the show does not indicate cancellation, the illustrated Japanese manga series has come to a close. Anime Corner and IMDb confirmed the final chapter's release was on June 3, 2025, in Weekly Shonen Magazine's 27th issue. The final and 25th volume of the manga is set to release on August 12, 2025, in Japan.

To Your Eternity’s plot summary

The show centres around protagonist Fushi, an immortal being sent to Earth in the initial form of an orb capable of shape-shifting and coming back to life after a 'death'. While here, he transforms into a wolf, then a boy called Joe.

He encounters many different kinds of people and develops deep human connections, gaining human traits such as emotion, survival, and an understanding of life's complexities for people. During this, he faces a malevolent enemy, the Nokkers. What follows is a story about the power of connection as Fushi continues his infinite quest.

To Your Eternity’s main characters

The beloved show features the following main characters:

Fushi

Voiced by: Reiji Kawashima

Fushi is the main protagonist of the show, sent to Earth by his creator to immerse himself in the human experience. Initially sent to Earth as an orb, he takes on various forms while creating impactful connections and learning about the human experience.

The Beholder

Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda

To Your Eternity’s Fushi was created by The Beholder, or Satoru. The Beholder is an otherworldly figure and narrates the story. Satoru sent Fushi to Earth to experience the world and humans while he observes from afar and does not interfere.

Pioran

Voiced by: Rikako Aikawa

Pioran was an elderly lady from Takunaha who was held captive in Yanome and selected as a shaman to perform the Spirit Bear ritual. Pioran escaped along with Fushi, Parona, and March and was instrumental in Fushi's education, mentoring him on how to read and write.

Gugu

Voiced by: Taku Yashiro/Ryouko Shiraishi

Gugu is Fushi's sworn brother and a young man from Takunaha who worked at Booze Man's store. He has battled the Nokkers and anti-Fushi faction members multiple times, helping Fushi create the peaceful world that he longs for.

Rean

Voiced by: Manaka Iwami

Rean is a young girl from a wealthy family in Takunaha who was Gugu's love interest. She is known for her warm nature and dedication to Gugu, waiting for him to come back after he leaves the village to assist Fushi.

Parona

Voiced by: Aya Uchida

A close friend of March, Parona was a teenage girl from Ninannah who fought against the sacrificial rituals practised upon her family. She was tragically killed by Hayase for hindering the hunt for Fushi.

Hayase

Voiced by: Mitsuki Saiga

Hayase is the story's major antagonist and was a Yanome government official. She became the founder and leader of the Guardians, which is a paramilitary/religious organisation to protect and, more accurately, control Fushi.

How old is Fushi in To Your Eternity?

The white-haired anime character Fushi is centuries of age, and by the time of the Renril Arc, he is estimated to be around 233 years old. As a rock, he was ageless, and in the New World Arc, he is around 800. In the Era of Wishes Arc, he has aged to 1,300.

What studio created To Your Eternity?

Brain's Base animated the first season, and season two was animated by Studio Drive. The highly anticipated third season is animated by Studio Drive and STUDIO MASSKET, with production done by Drive and STUDIO MASSKET as the co-studio.

Where to watch To Your Eternity anime

Fans can watch To Your Eternity on Crunchyroll, which is an American subscription streaming service that focuses on manga, Japanese anime, and Asian drama shows. You can also watch it on Prime Video and Netflix in selected countries.

Is To Your Eternity season 3 on Netflix?

Although the show's previous seasons can be watched on Netflix and Prime Video in select countries (or via a VPN), season three is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll. Both former seasons are also available on the platform.

What viewers have to say about the series

To Your Eternity has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10 out of over 11,000 reviews, showing its critical acclaim. One reviewer, and_mikkelsen, said:

'After watching the first episode I felt so connected to this show. I just can't stop thinking about it! If you like emotional stories with a captivating story, well-written characters, beautiful animation and a soundtrack that pulls you right in, watch this.'

To Your Eternity is a standout Japanese manga that was successfully brought to life on-screen, with a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting its third season. Although there are no details on when the show's end is expected, the written manga series enjoyed a long, successful run, adding hope that the series will follow suit.

