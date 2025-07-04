Who is Jill Green in From? Season 3 tribute explained

From Season 3 finale, which premiered in 2024, left fans with more than just cliffhangers to ponder. It ended with a tribute to Jill Green. The black screen with white font words read:

This season is dedicated in loving memory to Jill Green.

Jill Green in 2015 (L) Jill during a protest in 2018 (R)

Key takeaways

Jill Green's tribute was aired in the final episode on 24 November 2024 .

. From 's production team has yet to officially confirm Green's connection to the show .

's production team . Jack Bender, the director of From, also paid tribute to Jill Green on his Instagram.

Insights into From Season 3 finale's tribute to Jill Green

According to The Direct, Green is likely Jack Bender's late elder sister. He has directed almost 16 episodes of the famous horror series. On 25 March 2025, Jack took to Instagram to announce her passing via a post that he captioned:

My dear big sister, Jill. I will always miss and love you.

Jack Bender and his sister Jill Green.

Jill Green was an anti-Trump veteran teacher

Jill was a veteran teacher and a critic of Donald Trump. In a bid to end mass school shootings, in February 2018, Trump proposed arming up to 20% of teachers with concealed firearms and additional training, claiming they “could end the attack very quickly” and that “gun‑free zones” are magnets for shooters.

A video posted on Instagram by user @mamasleche in May 2018, shows Jill protesting against what Trump said. While speaking to reporters, she said,

Teachers need to teach. They do not need guns.

Debunking rumours that the tribute was for film producer Jill Green

After the episode, speculations swirled that the person referred to in the tribute was the founder of Eleventh Hour Films and wife to Anthony Horowitz, Jill Green. At the time, she had partnered with MGM+ for the thriller TV series Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.

Her possible connection to From was established since MGM+ also produced the show. However, because tributes are essentially for people who have passed on, the theory seems invalid since Jill Green Horowitz is still alive.

Jack Bender's late sister, Jill Green.

Exploring fans' reaction to Jill Green's tribute

After the tribute, some Reddit users aired their confusion concerning the identity of Jill Green. :

Rest in peace, Jill.

A fan :

Most of the time, when you see this, it is someone on the support staff, such as a writer, gaffer or camera person, who has passed away.

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens (L). David Alpay as Jade (R).

From's storyline and directing has received critical acclaim

The series follows a group of individuals trapped in a nightmarish town where they must fight to stay alive despite attacks from nocturnal creatures.

The Matthew family, alongside self-appointed sheriff Boyd Stevens and new arrivals, search for secrets hidden within Fromville as they try to find their way back home.

From boasts a 96% review score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series won a Leo Award in 2024 and a Saturn Award in 2025.

The series cast and characters brought their A-game

Actor Harold Perrineau portrays the lead character, Boyd Stevens, in the show. A retired US Army veteran, he makes it his mission to protect the townspeople, even if it means killing his wife, who was attacking them due to a mental breakdown. Here are some of From's other cast members:

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Scott McCord as Victor Kavanaugh

From's Smiley character (L). Jim Matthews and his son Ethan (R).

FAQs

From was renewed for a fourth season in November 2024. Below are some frequently asked questions about the TV series:

What are the creatures in From?

The ugly creatures in the TV series are mythic humanoids. They come out at night and kill any human being they come across.

Can the monsters in From be killed?

Although the monsters in From can be killed, they are reborn. This is because they have the power of immortality, which they obtain in their human days after sacrificing their kids.

How scary is the show From?

From combines mystery, horror and all-out gore concepts. Most people find the mythical creatures in the show scary.

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines (L). Tabitha, Jim, Ethan and Julie Matthews (R).

Is the From TV series any good?

The TV series will keep you glued to the screen if you are a thriller or horror fan. It matches the thrill surrounding it.

Conclusion

Although there are rumours that Jill Green, who was paid tribute during From's Season 3 finale, is Jack Bender's sister, there is no official communication to confirm this. Nonetheless, the dedication serves to emphasise her importance to the production team.

