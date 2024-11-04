Top 51 ugly characters from movies, cartoons, and TV
Every good movie or TV show features characters that resonate with audiences. While some are recognised for qualities, strikingly unattractive looks often stand out. Here is a look at the top 51 ugly characters from movies, cartoons, and TV series.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Most ugly characters from movies and TV
- 51. Lotney "Sloth" Fratelli
- 50. The Leprechaun
- 49. Davy Jones
- 48. Melvin Ferd
- 47. Rocky Dennis
- 46. Bargwill Tomder
- 45. Eugene Root
- 44. Baraka
- 43. Belial Bradley
- 42. Lord Crumb
- 41. John Merrick
- 40. Jason Voorhees
- 39. Uma
- 38. The Grand High Witch
- 37. Roark Jr.
- 36. Zombie Taxi Driver
- 35. Hatchet-Face
- 34. Michael Berryman
- 33. David Lo Pan
- 32. Immortan Joe
- 31. Freddy Krueger
- 30. Leatherface
- 29. Regan MacNeil
- 28. Penguin
- 27. Lord Voldemort
- 26. Kuato
- 25. Gollum
- 24. Pazuzu
- 23. Count Orlok
- 22. Davros
- 21. Emperor Palpatine
- 20. Darth Vader
- 19. The Predators
- 18. Vladimir Harkonnen
- 17. Trevor Reznik
- 16. Mason Verger
- 15. Jabba the Hutt
- 14. Henry J. Waternoose III
- 13. Quasimodo
- 12. Shrek
- 11. Ursula
- 10. Squidward Tentacles
- 9. Hades
- 8. Yzma
- 7. Madam Mim
- 6. Jafar
- 5. The Hag
- 4. Creeper
- 3. Gargamel
- 2. Roz
- 1. Sid
- What is the movie with the ugly face kid?
Though villains frequently possess unappealing physical traits, many beloved characters defy beauty standards. This list showcases the most memorable ugly characters in film and television, from scary appearances to fan favourites with unattractive features.
Most ugly characters from movies and TV
Numerous characters in films captivate audiences with their striking physical appearances. We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists, which are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria.
We used data from IMDb and Ranker, among others, to bring you this list of some of the most popular but ugly characters. Please be advised that certain images in the article may be unsettling for young viewers. Most of these characters are likely to give you the creeps. See if you can make it to the end to discover number 1:
51. Lotney "Sloth" Fratelli
Widely regarded as one of the ugliest characters in film history, this figure from The Goonies is unforgettable due to his Superman shirt and deformed features, which include slanted eyes.
50. The Leprechaun
As a malevolent figure in the Leprechaun series, this character features a wrinkled face, sharp teeth, and wild hair. And interestingly, this enhances his grotesque appearance and comedic horror tone.
49. Davy Jones
Known for his octopus beard and crab claw in Pirates of the Caribbean, Davy Jones' ugly appearance embodies the horrors of the sea. It also reflects the dark lore of the franchise.
48. Melvin Ferd
Transforming from a toxic waste victim into Toxie, the radioactive hero of The Toxic Avenger has a strikingly ugly look. This is complemented by a vibrant personality, symbolising triumph over adversity.
47. Rocky Dennis
Deformed by Craniodiaphyseal Dysplasia, this character, according to Lad Bible, exemplifies resilience as an inspiring figure among skinny, ugly characters in films. And this highlights the struggles of his condition.
46. Bargwill Tomder
Easily identified by his brown skin and scowling face, this ugly character and leader from Star Wars has a broad nose and deep-set eyes, embodying intimidation and cruelty. Nevertheless, it stands out as a beloved character to some fans.
45. Eugene Root
This character, known as Arseface in Preacher, has a scarred face, distorted features, and a speech impediment. These result from a tragic, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
44. Baraka
With grotesque features and large, sharp blades protruding from his forearms, this character from Mortal Kombat is recognised as a menacing warrior in the fighting game series.
43. Belial Bradley
The character is notorious for his twisted form as a surgically separated conjoined twin. Belial from Basket Case presents a haunting presence in horror cinema.
42. Lord Crumb
As the leader of a cannibalistic alien fast-food empire in Bad Taste, his visage resembles a grotesque paper-mâché tumour, epitomising short, ugly characters and enhancing the film's absurd humour.
41. John Merrick
As published in Biography, this is a real-life figure depicted in The Elephant Man. It suffered from Proteus syndrome, resulting in a grotesquely distorted face with large growths, thickened skin, and a prominent jaw.
40. Jason Voorhees
This iconic horror character from Friday the 13th embodies terror as one of the ugliest people in movies. He is recognised for his deformed visage and signature hockey mask
39. Uma
This character is known as the ugliest man alive in The Witcher. It has a twisted, scarred face, sunken eyes, and discoloured skin, reflecting the heavy burden of his curse.
38. The Grand High Witch
A bald head and a long, hooked nose characterise this terrifying antagonist from The Witches. It cements her status as one of the ugliest movie villains.
37. Roark Jr.
As a sadistic deviant in Sin City, this character has a scarred face, missing body parts, and a twisted smile. It embodies moral decay and corruption.
36. Zombie Taxi Driver
This ghostly figure from Ghostbusters is unpresentable due to his ghostly transformation. His memorable appearance adds a humorous twist to the film's take on the horror genre.
35. Hatchet-Face
Hatchet-Face from Cry-Baby epitomises ugly TV characters with exaggerated features. Some are crooked smiles and heavy makeup, blending horror and humour seamlessly.
34. Michael Berryman
Celebrated for his unpresentable looks due to a rare condition, this actor features a hairless head and prominent ears. The amazing part is that it captivates audiences in films like The X-Files.
33. David Lo Pan
The wheelchair-bound character from Big Trouble in Little China is an ancient sorcerer. Grotesque features distinguish it, including a pale, wrinkled face and piercing eyes.
32. Immortan Joe
This character from Mad Max: Fury Road embodies the bleakness of a dystopian future. He is known for his skull-like gas mask and oppressive demeanour.
31. Freddy Krueger
A charred face and haunting glove mark this character from A Nightmare on Elm Street. His ugly visage and malevolent nature make him a quintessential horror icon.
30. Leatherface
In The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, this terrifying figure is characterised by a grotesque mask made from human skin. At the same time, it embodies the horror genre's exploration of fear and monstrosity.
29. Regan MacNeil
As Horror Wiki published, famed for her terrifying transformation in The Exorcist, this character symbolises demonic possession. It illustrates the film's chilling themes of evil and innocence lost.
28. Penguin
The Penguin is one of Gotham's notorious but ugly villains. It is a short, rotund man with a long, pointed nose and pale skin, often seen in a top hat and morning suit.
27. Lord Voldemort
Previously known as Tom Riddle, this antagonist from Harry Potter is one of the ugliest people in movies. Recognised for his snake-like features, his ugly form represents his dark ambitions throughout the series.
26. Kuato
This mutant is attached to his conjoined twin, creating a bizarre figure that is a pivotal design in the film's narrative. This movie character is one of the weird-looking characters in Total Recall.
25. Gollum
Marked by his frail form and bulging eyes, this character's distinctive ugliness from The Lord of the Rings adds depth to his tragic journey throughout the series. It stands out among other depicted characters in the show.
24. Pazuzu
This demonic entity from The Exorcist is characterised by a lion-like visage. It serves as a terrifying antagonist.
23. Count Orlok
Famous for his eerie presence in Nosferatu, this vampire character features sunken eyes and a skeletal frame. His grotesque appearance symbolises the themes of fear and the supernatural.
22. Davros
This character from Doctor Who is portrayed as a scarred and disabled scientist. Davros's ugly appearance starkly contrasts with his intellect, enhancing the series' narrative complexity.
21. Emperor Palpatine
The main antagonist of Star Wars is marked by his pale visage and sinister demeanour. His ugly looks complement his manipulative nature and dark ambitions throughout the saga.
20. Darth Vader
This iconic figure from Star Wars has a terrifying mask and a tragic backstory that create a compelling narrative arc. They solidify him as a classic villain in film history.
19. The Predators
Evolving from awkward designs, these creatures from the Predator franchise feature elongated heads, sharp mandibles, and reptilian skin. The stand-out qualities create an intimidating presence in sci-fi horror.
18. Vladimir Harkonnen
In the Dune series, this character is physically grotesque and tyrannical. His reliance on technology to support his weight emphasises his villainous nature, making him memorable within the franchise.
17. Trevor Reznik
The protagonist of The Machinist possesses an unnaturally gaunt physique. With sunken cheeks and hollow eyes, they starkly reflect his descent into madness.
16. Mason Verger
This character from Hannibal suffers grotesque disfigurement inflicted by Dr. Lecter. It makes him a memorable villain with a haunting appearance and a cruel nature.
15. Jabba the Hutt
An infamous character from Star Wars, Jabba is both grotesque and influential in the galactic underworld. His bulbous form and slimy demeanour solidify his reputation as a notorious crime lord.
14. Henry J. Waternoose III
This bald, multi-eyed monster from Monsters, Inc. embodies corporate greed. As one of the short ugly characters in cartoons, his appearance reflects his sinister nature, showcasing how fear is manipulated in a world where laughter is essential.
13. Quasimodo
This tragic protagonist of The Hunchback of Notre Dame is characterised by his hunch and crooked eyes. As one of the ugly fictional characters, his appearance contrasts with his kind heart, emphasising themes of acceptance.
12. Shrek
This lovable ogre from the animated film defies conventional beauty standards. With his vibrant lime-green skin, wide eyes, and sharp teeth, he finds joy in solitude, munching on his swamp's smelly delicacies.
11. Ursula
In The Little Mermaid, this sea witch is notorious for her light lavender skin and sinister smile. Ursula's ugly features represent her cunning nature, adding depth to her villainous role.
10. Squidward Tentacles
This character from SpongeBob SquarePants is known for his floppy nose and six tentacles. Squidward's grumpy personality and unique appearance make him a memorable figure in the animated series.
9. Hades
A fiery-tempered god from Hercules, this villain ranks among the ugliest characters in Disney. His bluish-grey skin and sunken eyes radiate malice, while wild blue flames crown his scheming nature and resentment toward Olympus.
8. Yzma
In The Emperor's New Groove, this vengeful royal advisor features a gaunt frame, sharp cheekbones, a long neck, and an array of exaggerated makeup. They highlight her villainous nature.
7. Madam Mim
This comical antagonist from The Sword in the Stone is known for her exaggerated expressions. Her quirky nature and vibrant antics make her a delightful yet ugly character in Disney's lineup.
6. Jafar
As the treacherous vizier in Aladdin, this character is tall and bony, with a bulbous nose and a permanent sneer. He manipulates those around him, cloaked in extravagant robes that conceal his dark intentions.
5. The Hag
As the Evil Queen in Snow White, The Hag exhibits a haggard appearance with sunken cheeks, wrinkled skin, and a crooked nose. These embody her jealousy and malice.
4. Creeper
This miserable goblin from The Black Cauldron serves as the loyal lackey of the Horned King. With a single eye and a greenish hue, his emaciated form reflects the fear and desperation instilled by his cruel master.
3. Gargamel
This infamous villain is recognised as one of the ugliest cartoon characters of all time. Dressed in tattered black robes and perpetually scowling, his obsession with capturing Smurfs drives his wicked schemes.
2. Roz
Roz from Monsters, Inc. is a grouchy slug with greenish-yellow skin, bristly grey hair, light grey eyes, and a mole. Her exaggerated makeup enhances her stern appearance.
1. Sid
This lazy ground sloth from the Ice Age franchise embodies the spirit of comedic misfortune. With his long neck, bulbous eyes, and a mouth full of buck teeth, Sid is clumsy and talkative.
What is the movie with the ugly face kid?
As published on Hollywood Reporter, the movie is titled Wonder, based on R.J. Palacio's book. Jacob Tremblay played the young boy with facial differences.
Ugly characters from movies and cartoons add depth to their stories despite their appearances. Some of these characters possess unique qualities and personalities that resonate with audiences, making them memorable figures in popular culture.
