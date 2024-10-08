The 15 most iconic yellow cartoon characters ever: Who is your favourite?

Cartoons have played a significant role in the entertainment sector for many years. Although there have been many cartoon characters over the years, those that use the colour yellow have grown in popularity. These characters always hold unique places in viewers' hearts and pop culture. Discover some of the most iconic yellow cartoon characters ever.

Pikachu (L), Tweety Bird (C) and Bart Simpson (R) are some of the iconic yellow cartoon characters. Photo: @POPUKTV, @Tweety, @TheSimpsons on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The colour yellow has brought some unforgettable characters to life in the worlds of cartoons, movies, and anime. These yellow characters are featured in popular American animated series like The Simpsons and Family Guy, playing exciting roles to watch. What are the fictional yellow creatures?

Most iconic yellow cartoon characters ever

If you are a fan of animated films or TV series, you most certainly have encountered yellow cartoon characters. These adorable cartoon characters play exhilarating roles, making them memorable. To compile this list we analyzed sources such as Ranker and Marketing Tutor. Here are of some of the most popular yellow cartoon characters, as per public votes.

Character Movie/TV show Homer Simpson The Simpsons Pikachu Pokémon SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants Bart Simpson The Simpsons Minions Despicable Me Charlie Brown Peanuts Pac-Man Pac-Man Tweety Bird Looney Tunes Winnie the Pooh Winnie the Pooh Lisa Simpson The Simpsons Bumblebee Transformers Flounder The Little Mermaid Woodstock Peanuts Tweek Tweak South Park Jake the Dog Adventure Time

15. Jake the Dog

Jake the Dog is a yellow cartoon character from the American animated TV series Adventure Time. Photo: @therealjakethedog on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : Adventure Time (2010)

: (2010) Created by : Pendleton Ward

: Pendleton Ward Voiced by: John DiMaggio

Jake the Dog is a yellow cartoon character from the American animated TV series Adventure Time. He is a magical dog who can stretch and shape-shift his body into almost any form. Jake enjoys adventure but also loves simple things like playing music and eating bacon pancakes. He is voiced by John DiMaggio and was created by Pendleton Ward.

14. Tweek Tweak

Tweek Tweak is a yellow, short-tempered, brave and anxious character from the animated TV show South Park. Photo: @Tweek Tweak on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : South Park (1998)

: (1998) Created by : Trey Parker and Matt Stone

: Trey Parker and Matt Stone Voiced by: Matt Stone

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and voiced by Matt Stone, Tweek Tweak is a character from the animated TV show South Park. He is short-tempered, brave and anxious, yet he is also strong. Despite his nervousness, he is friends with the other boys in South Park and occasionally participates in their adventures.

13. Woodstock

Woodstock is among the most iconic cartoon characters from Charles M. Schulz's comic strip Peanuts. Photo: @WoodstockPeanutsOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : Peanuts (1966)

: (1966) Created by : Charles M. Schulz

: Charles M. Schulz Voiced by: Bill Melendez

Woodstock is among the most iconic cartoon characters from Charles M. Schulz's comic strip Peanuts. He is a small yellow bird of unknown species and Snoopy's best friend. Despite his size, Woodstock is brave and often participates in various adventures with Snoopy, showcasing a strong bond of friendship between them.

Did you know the TV show Peanuts made the term "Security Blanket" popular? This refers to a fuzzy object a child holds for comfort. Schulz did not coin it, but he is credited with bringing it to popularity.

When the Oxford Dictionary added "security blanket" as an entry, they wrote to Charles Schulz to ask if he was the first to use the term, states Ranker. Schulz declined any credit, responding,

"I think that it was the readers who eventually coined the phrase."

12. Flounder

Flounder is one of the yellow Disney characters appearing in The Little Mermaid. Photo: @DisneyTheLittleMermaid on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : The Little Mermaid (1992)

: (1992) Created by : Hans Christian Andersen

: Hans Christian Andersen Voiced by: Samuel E. Wright

Flounder is one of the yellow Disney characters appearing in The Little Mermaid. He is a small, tropical fish and the loyal friend of Ariel, the mermaid princess. Flounder often feels nervous and hesitant but always supports Ariel on her adventures.

11. Bumblebee

Bumblebee is among the most popular yellow cartoon characters in the Transformers franchise. Photo: @Bumblebee. on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : Transformers (1984)

: (1984) Created by : Hiroshi Shimozaki

: Hiroshi Shimozaki Voiced by: Dan Gilvezan

Bumblebee is among the most popular yellow cartoon characters. The fictional robot character appears in many continuities in the Transformers franchise. The character is a member of the Autobots, a group of sentients, self-configuring, modular extraterrestrial robotic lifeforms.

10. Lisa Simpson

Lisa Marie Simpson is among the yellow female cartoon characters in the animated TV sitcom series The Simpsons. Photo: @TheSimpsons on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : The Simpsons

: Created by : Matt Groening

: Matt Groening Voiced by: Yeardley Smith

Lisa Marie Simpson is among the yellow female cartoon characters in the animated TV sitcom series The Simpsons. Created by Matt Groening, Lisa is intelligent, kind, and passionate about the planet and all living things and is the middle child of the Simpson family. She is also among the funniest cartoon characters.

9. Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh is a good-natured, yellow-furred, honey-loving bear who lives in the Forest. Photo: @DisneyinAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : Winnie the Pooh

: Created by : A.A. Milne

: A.A. Milne Voiced by: Sterling Holloway, Hal Smith, Jim Cummings

Winnie the Pooh, also known as Pooh Bear or simply Pooh, is a fictional bear and the main character in Disney's Winnie the Pooh franchise. She is a good-natured, yellow-furred, honey-loving bear who lives in the Forest. Winnie the Pooh is also one of the most popular characters adapted for film and one of Disney's most popular characters.

8. Tweety Bird

Tweety Bird is a small, yellow canary from the Looney Tunes series. Photo: @Tweety on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : Looney Tunes

: Created by : Bob Clampett

: Bob Clampett Voiced by: Mel Blanc, Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen and others

Tweety Bird is a miniature yellow canary from the Looney Tunes series. Tweety is clever and resourceful, often outsmarting Sylvester with quick wit and unexpected moves. He appeared in 46 cartoons during the Golden Age between 1942 and 1964, according to Comic Vine.

7. Pac-Man

Pac-Man is a yellow circular creature from the video game franchise Pac-Man. Photo: @pacman on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : Pac-Man (1980)

: (1980) Created by : Toru Iwatani

: Toru Iwatani Voiced by: Various characters, including Pat McBride and Martin Sherman

Pac-Man is a fictional character and the titular protagonist of the video game franchise of the same name. He is a yellow circular creature with a large mouth, a Pinocchio-like nose, and two eyes shaped like himself. He is shown to be friendly and willing to help Orson, Blinky, and Pinky.

6. Charlie Brown

Charles Brown is the main character of the comic strip Peanuts, known for his round head and distinctive zigzag-patterned shirt. Photo: @Snoopy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : Peanuts

: Created by : Charles M. Schulz

: Charles M. Schulz Voiced by: Various actors over the years, including Peter Robbins

Charles Brown is among the popular male Disney cartoon characters appearing in the comic strip Peanuts. He is characterised by his round head, distinctive zigzag-patterned shirt, and his perpetual sense of insecurity and anxiety. Charlie Brown often struggles with various aspects of life, such as friendships, school, and romantic interests.

5. Minions

Minions are a fictional, all-male species of yellow creatures that appear in Illumination's Despicable Me franchise. Photo: @minions on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : Despicable Me (2010)

: (2010) Created by : Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud

: Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud Voiced by: Pierre Coffin

Minions are a fictional, all-male species of yellow creatures that appear in Illumination's Despicable Me franchise. Minions are famous for their childlike behaviour and unintelligible language.

On 9 Jul 2024, during an interview with HeyUGuys on YouTube, Steve Carell (voices Gru) remarked on Minions' universal appeal. He said:

They are wild, unpredictable, and innocent in a way that just makes people smile. They don’t need to speak a language we understand because their actions and expressions say it all.

4. Bart Simpson

Bart Simpson is one of The Simpsons animated television series' most iconic yellow male characters. Photo: @TheSimpsons on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : The Simpsons

: Created by : Matt Groening

: Matt Groening Voiced by: Nancy Cartwright

Bart Simpson is one of the most iconic yellow male cartoon characters in The Simpsons animated television series. Created by Matt Groening, the yellow cartoon guy is known for his spiky yellow hair, signature red T-shirt, and blue shorts. He is the mischievous and rebellious eldest child of Homer and Marge Simpson.

3. SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the famous yellow cartoon characters known for his optimism and childlike attitude. Photo: @spongebob on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : SpongeBob SquarePants (1999)

: (1999) Created by : Stephen Hillenburg

: Stephen Hillenburg Voiced by: Tom Kenny

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the yellow cartoon characters from Nickelodeon. He is the main character of the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, created by Stephen Hillenburg. SpongeBob SquarePants is known for his optimism and childlike attitude. His best friend is Patrick Star, and his antics often annoy his cranky neighbour, Squidward.

2. Pikachu

Pikachu is a small, yellow, mouse-like creature and one of the most iconic characters from the Pokémon franchise. Photo: @PokemonUKGB on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TV show : Pokémon Red and Blue (1996)

: (1996) Created by : Satoshi Tajiri

: Satoshi Tajiri Voiced by: Various characters, including Ikue Ōtani

Pikachu is a small, yellow, mouse-like creature created by Satoshi Tajiri and one of the most iconic characters from the Pokémon franchise. It is known for its distinctive pointy ears with black tips, red cheeks, and a lightning bolt-shaped tail. Pikachu can store and release electricity.

1. Homer Simpson

Homer Jay Simpson is one of The Simpsons' most iconic yellow cartoon characters. Photo: @TheSimpsons

Source: UGC

TV show : The Simpsons (1989)

: (1989) Created by : Matt Groening

: Matt Groening Voiced by: Dan Castellaneta

Homer Jay Simpson is one of The Simpsons' most iconic yellow cartoon characters. He is the patriarch of the Simpson family and works as a safety inspector at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. He and his wife, Marge, have three children: Bart, Lisa and Maggie.

Which cartoon character is yellow?

As can be seen from this list, there are several yellow cartoon characters who appear in various TV shows and movies. Some iconic ones include SpongeBob SquarePants, Pikachu, Homer Simpson, Tweety Bird, and Jake the Dog.

What is the cartoon with the little yellow creatures?

The cartoon with the little yellow creatures is Despicable Me, featuring the Minions. These small, yellow, pill-shaped characters are known for their playful, mischievous behaviour and loyalty to their villainous boss, Gru.

What TV show has yellow characters?

Several TV shows feature characters with yellow skin or costumes. Some of the popular ones include The Simpsons, which features yellow-skinned characters like Homer, Bart, and Lisa, and SpongeBob SquarePants, which features a yellow sea sponge named SpongeBob.

Throughout TV history, cartoon characters have shined brightly, bringing joy to children and adults because of their humorous, ground-breaking, and subversive personalities. The yellow cartoon characters above will leave you glued to your screen with their fascinating looks and personalities.

READ ALSO: The top most iconic green cartoon characters of all time

Briefly.co.za published an interesting article about the iconic green characters. In animation, green cartoon characters have left an indelible mark on pop culture, captivating audiences with their unique personalities, memorable adventures, and timeless appeal.

Some of the most memorable green cartoon figures are green characters from cartoons, movies, and anime. From the grumpy yet lovable ogre Shrek to the fearless intergalactic protector Green Lantern, some green characters have left a lasting impression on audiences of all ages.

Source: Briefly News