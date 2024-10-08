The 15 most iconic yellow cartoon characters ever: Who is your favourite?
Cartoons have played a significant role in the entertainment sector for many years. Although there have been many cartoon characters over the years, those that use the colour yellow have grown in popularity. These characters always hold unique places in viewers' hearts and pop culture. Discover some of the most iconic yellow cartoon characters ever.
The colour yellow has brought some unforgettable characters to life in the worlds of cartoons, movies, and anime. These yellow characters are featured in popular American animated series like The Simpsons and Family Guy, playing exciting roles to watch. What are the fictional yellow creatures?
Most iconic yellow cartoon characters ever
If you are a fan of animated films or TV series, you most certainly have encountered yellow cartoon characters. These adorable cartoon characters play exhilarating roles, making them memorable. To compile this list we analyzed sources such as Ranker and Marketing Tutor. Here are of some of the most popular yellow cartoon characters, as per public votes.
15. Jake the Dog
- TV show: Adventure Time (2010)
- Created by: Pendleton Ward
- Voiced by: John DiMaggio
Jake the Dog is a yellow cartoon character from the American animated TV series Adventure Time. He is a magical dog who can stretch and shape-shift his body into almost any form. Jake enjoys adventure but also loves simple things like playing music and eating bacon pancakes. He is voiced by John DiMaggio and was created by Pendleton Ward.
14. Tweek Tweak
- TV show: South Park (1998)
- Created by: Trey Parker and Matt Stone
- Voiced by: Matt Stone
Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and voiced by Matt Stone, Tweek Tweak is a character from the animated TV show South Park. He is short-tempered, brave and anxious, yet he is also strong. Despite his nervousness, he is friends with the other boys in South Park and occasionally participates in their adventures.
13. Woodstock
- TV show: Peanuts (1966)
- Created by: Charles M. Schulz
- Voiced by: Bill Melendez
Woodstock is among the most iconic cartoon characters from Charles M. Schulz's comic strip Peanuts. He is a small yellow bird of unknown species and Snoopy's best friend. Despite his size, Woodstock is brave and often participates in various adventures with Snoopy, showcasing a strong bond of friendship between them.
Did you know the TV show Peanuts made the term "Security Blanket" popular? This refers to a fuzzy object a child holds for comfort. Schulz did not coin it, but he is credited with bringing it to popularity.
When the Oxford Dictionary added "security blanket" as an entry, they wrote to Charles Schulz to ask if he was the first to use the term, states Ranker. Schulz declined any credit, responding,
"I think that it was the readers who eventually coined the phrase."
12. Flounder
- TV show: The Little Mermaid (1992)
- Created by: Hans Christian Andersen
- Voiced by: Samuel E. Wright
Flounder is one of the yellow Disney characters appearing in The Little Mermaid. He is a small, tropical fish and the loyal friend of Ariel, the mermaid princess. Flounder often feels nervous and hesitant but always supports Ariel on her adventures.
11. Bumblebee
- TV show: Transformers (1984)
- Created by: Hiroshi Shimozaki
- Voiced by: Dan Gilvezan
Bumblebee is among the most popular yellow cartoon characters. The fictional robot character appears in many continuities in the Transformers franchise. The character is a member of the Autobots, a group of sentients, self-configuring, modular extraterrestrial robotic lifeforms.
10. Lisa Simpson
- TV show: The Simpsons
- Created by: Matt Groening
- Voiced by: Yeardley Smith
Lisa Marie Simpson is among the yellow female cartoon characters in the animated TV sitcom series The Simpsons. Created by Matt Groening, Lisa is intelligent, kind, and passionate about the planet and all living things and is the middle child of the Simpson family. She is also among the funniest cartoon characters.
9. Winnie the Pooh
- TV show: Winnie the Pooh
- Created by: A.A. Milne
- Voiced by: Sterling Holloway, Hal Smith, Jim Cummings
Winnie the Pooh, also known as Pooh Bear or simply Pooh, is a fictional bear and the main character in Disney's Winnie the Pooh franchise. She is a good-natured, yellow-furred, honey-loving bear who lives in the Forest. Winnie the Pooh is also one of the most popular characters adapted for film and one of Disney's most popular characters.
8. Tweety Bird
- TV show: Looney Tunes
- Created by: Bob Clampett
- Voiced by: Mel Blanc, Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen and others
Tweety Bird is a miniature yellow canary from the Looney Tunes series. Tweety is clever and resourceful, often outsmarting Sylvester with quick wit and unexpected moves. He appeared in 46 cartoons during the Golden Age between 1942 and 1964, according to Comic Vine.
7. Pac-Man
- TV show: Pac-Man (1980)
- Created by: Toru Iwatani
- Voiced by: Various characters, including Pat McBride and Martin Sherman
Pac-Man is a fictional character and the titular protagonist of the video game franchise of the same name. He is a yellow circular creature with a large mouth, a Pinocchio-like nose, and two eyes shaped like himself. He is shown to be friendly and willing to help Orson, Blinky, and Pinky.
6. Charlie Brown
- TV show: Peanuts
- Created by: Charles M. Schulz
- Voiced by: Various actors over the years, including Peter Robbins
Charles Brown is among the popular male Disney cartoon characters appearing in the comic strip Peanuts. He is characterised by his round head, distinctive zigzag-patterned shirt, and his perpetual sense of insecurity and anxiety. Charlie Brown often struggles with various aspects of life, such as friendships, school, and romantic interests.
5. Minions
- TV show: Despicable Me (2010)
- Created by: Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud
- Voiced by: Pierre Coffin
Minions are a fictional, all-male species of yellow creatures that appear in Illumination's Despicable Me franchise. Minions are famous for their childlike behaviour and unintelligible language.
On 9 Jul 2024, during an interview with HeyUGuys on YouTube, Steve Carell (voices Gru) remarked on Minions' universal appeal. He said:
They are wild, unpredictable, and innocent in a way that just makes people smile. They don’t need to speak a language we understand because their actions and expressions say it all.
4. Bart Simpson
- TV show: The Simpsons
- Created by: Matt Groening
- Voiced by: Nancy Cartwright
Bart Simpson is one of the most iconic yellow male cartoon characters in The Simpsons animated television series. Created by Matt Groening, the yellow cartoon guy is known for his spiky yellow hair, signature red T-shirt, and blue shorts. He is the mischievous and rebellious eldest child of Homer and Marge Simpson.
3. SpongeBob SquarePants
- TV show: SpongeBob SquarePants (1999)
- Created by: Stephen Hillenburg
- Voiced by: Tom Kenny
SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the yellow cartoon characters from Nickelodeon. He is the main character of the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, created by Stephen Hillenburg. SpongeBob SquarePants is known for his optimism and childlike attitude. His best friend is Patrick Star, and his antics often annoy his cranky neighbour, Squidward.
2. Pikachu
- TV show: Pokémon Red and Blue (1996)
- Created by: Satoshi Tajiri
- Voiced by: Various characters, including Ikue Ōtani
Pikachu is a small, yellow, mouse-like creature created by Satoshi Tajiri and one of the most iconic characters from the Pokémon franchise. It is known for its distinctive pointy ears with black tips, red cheeks, and a lightning bolt-shaped tail. Pikachu can store and release electricity.
1. Homer Simpson
- TV show: The Simpsons (1989)
- Created by: Matt Groening
- Voiced by: Dan Castellaneta
Homer Jay Simpson is one of The Simpsons' most iconic yellow cartoon characters. He is the patriarch of the Simpson family and works as a safety inspector at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. He and his wife, Marge, have three children: Bart, Lisa and Maggie.
Which cartoon character is yellow?
As can be seen from this list, there are several yellow cartoon characters who appear in various TV shows and movies. Some iconic ones include SpongeBob SquarePants, Pikachu, Homer Simpson, Tweety Bird, and Jake the Dog.
What is the cartoon with the little yellow creatures?
The cartoon with the little yellow creatures is Despicable Me, featuring the Minions. These small, yellow, pill-shaped characters are known for their playful, mischievous behaviour and loyalty to their villainous boss, Gru.
What TV show has yellow characters?
Several TV shows feature characters with yellow skin or costumes. Some of the popular ones include The Simpsons, which features yellow-skinned characters like Homer, Bart, and Lisa, and SpongeBob SquarePants, which features a yellow sea sponge named SpongeBob.
Throughout TV history, cartoon characters have shined brightly, bringing joy to children and adults because of their humorous, ground-breaking, and subversive personalities. The yellow cartoon characters above will leave you glued to your screen with their fascinating looks and personalities.
